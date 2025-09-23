Burbank Police log: September 1 – September 7

Maintaining law and order in the community is a priority for Burbank's finest.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.



Keeping the city secure, on Sunday, September 7, Jonathan Josue Contreras Alvarez, who lives in Sun Valley was picked up by the Burbank police at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 10:35 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – destroying evidence – resisting arrest – petty theft – identity theft – Burbank municipal code violation and a warrant.

Ernie Noel De Santiago lives in Littlerock and is an electrician and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. It took place at 8:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Timothy Fagan resides in Arleta and was apprehended at Beachwood Drive and Verdugo Ave. The time is 11:21 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant.

Isidro Saenz Galaviz lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at Empire Ave. and Lincoln St. and the time is 1:33 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Irene Haro Guerrero resides in Palmdale and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. It took place at 8:04 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Horacio Hernandez lives in North Hollywood and is a waiter and was cuffed at 6240 Sylmar Ave. The time is 12:00 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Christina Luna is a computer technician and was taken into custody at 280 West Alameda Ave. and it took place at 7:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and warrants.

Andrew Irner Martinez lives in Burbank and is a janitor and was pinched at 231 Olive Ave. It occurred at 3:15 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Martha S. Moore is a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at 250 North First St. The time is 9:53 a.m. The charge is possession of Xanax.

Panorama City resident Scott Wesley Sehorn was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 00:49 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and contempt of court.

Trisha Ann Sessoms lives in Panorama City and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 11:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

On Saturday, September 6, Angel Keith Alcala, who lives in Encino and works in maintenance was apprehended at 1844 North Bel Aire Drive. The time is 8:20 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Lacey Elizabeth Alvarez resides in Hollywood and was picked up at 921 West Olive Ave. and the time is 10:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Yvette M. Aviles lives in Canoga Park and was taken into custody at 2255 Buena Vista St. It took place at 6:35 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Leslie Adriana Benitez Sanchez resides in Canoga Park and was cuffed at 1844 North Bel Aire Drive. The time is 8:57 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Oscar Antonio Cabrera lives in Granada Hills and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. It occurred at 00:51 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Elias Junior Castenada resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at Clark Ave. and Myers St. It took place at 3:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of burglary tools and warrants.

Palmdale resident Jesus Maldonado Villa Gomez is a construction worker and was brought into custody at 437 North Parish Place. The time is 11:05 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Steven Edward Miller lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Graham Place. The time is 6:45 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

John Moises Nieto resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 3:52 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Laurie Lynne Pacheco is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 25 East Alameda Ave. and it took place at 1:12 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and repeated thefts.

Jabari Martin Redmond lives in Burbank and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 3:15 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Pomona resident Raymond Joe Rodriguez was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Buena Vista St. It occurred at 2:14 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Randy Noel Santos Blanco lives in Burbank and was apprehended at the 5 freeway and Empire Ave. and the time is 5:18 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Myles Geronimo Sotomayor resides in Altadena and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 2:10 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and misdemeanor hit and run with damage.

Stephanie Andrea Venturino lives in North Hollywood and is employed at Porto’s and was picked up at 1844 North Bel Aire Drive and the time is 9:04 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

On Friday, September 5, Arnulfo Abonce, a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at 4:54 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of burglary tools and identity theft.

Dwayne Eugene Bush lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 00:57 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – 3056 of the state penal code – possession of a firearm and addicted to drugs and possession of controlled drugs and being in possession of a firearm.

Alejandro Celaya resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the charge is a warrant. It took place at 1:50 p.m.

Stanley Gil Clark Jr. lives in Lancaster and is employed in security and was cuffed at 00:11 a.m. The charges are possession of a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm.

Oscar De La Cruz Delira is a construction worker and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Pacific Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Karsten De Lange lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Maple St. and the time is 11:13 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and warrants.

Miguel Levi De Leon resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at First St and Palm Ave. and it took place at 11:35 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Jason Eden was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 8:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua Cody Grimes lives in Riverside and was cuffed at 1200 Flower St. and the time is 8:15 a.m. The charge is possession of tear gas and a warrant.

Vardan Keshishyan resides in Canoga Park and is a mechanic and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Grinnell Drive and the time is 11:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Devon Drakar Lewis lives in Long Beach and was taken into custody at 1:49 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a firearm and being addicted to drugs – driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Carina Ortiz resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 4:50 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and burglary.

Los Angeles resident Steven Y. Patterson was nabbed at 1:58 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Aldo Perez lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is possession of tear gas.

Raul Andres Reyes is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody after being charged with burglary. The time is 3:25 p.m.

Eric Williams lives in Baldwin Park and was arrested at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 9:46 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and possession of a taser.

On Thursday, September 4, Ashley Butler, a resident of Yakima, Washington, was apprehended at 2407 Victory Blvd. The time is 10:49 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randy Hahn lives in Burbank and was arrested at Frederic St. and Thornton Ave. and it took place at 1:08 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Tyler James Harris was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. It occurred at 7:13 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Joseph Michael Johnston lives in Barstow and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 3:02 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Robert Manole is a resident of Los Angeles and was apprehended at Allan Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 8:15 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jesse Reynolds lives in Hollywood and was cuffed at 2407 Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:57 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marcos Sauri resides in Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery and making criminal threats. It took place at 7:23 p.m.

Thomas Tinier lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Allan Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 8:15 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Wednesday, September 3, Tyler Anthony Astorga, a social media creator was pinched after being charged with being a fugitive. The time is 12:30 p.m.

Jonathan Antonio Biggs lives in Warrenton, Virginia, and was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – organized retail theft – petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jonathan Conklin resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at First St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Arianna Danielle Foster lives in Sylmar and was handcuffed at 3521 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 4:10 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ivonne Hidalgo is a caretaker and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Frederic St. The time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is possession of Xanax and a warrant.

Miguel Jose Huerta lives in Los Angeles and is a welder and was nabbed at 1000 South Flower St. and it took place at 8:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Paul D. Malcolm was handcuffed after being charged with disorderly conduct and the time is 11:20 a.m.

Burbank resident Alan Lee McDermott was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 4:55 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kenneth McGee lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 600 Hollywood Way and the time is 6:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Isaiah Shaquille Parrot resides in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Frederic St. and it took place at 3:30 a.m. The charge is possession of Xanax.

Karina Ariana Reynoso was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:50 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Adrianna Shaque Turner lives in San Fernando and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 4:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Johnathon Harold Williams is a cook and a Van Nuys resident and was picked up at 641 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 5:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – taking a shopping cart and a warrant.

On Tuesday, September 2, Jennifer Nichole Anderson, who lives in Hephzibah, Georgia, was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 10:49 p.m. The charges are grand theft and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Carlos Aracena Arias lives in Woodland Hills and was picked up at 21706 Ventura Blvd. and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Douglas Alexander Hernandez works for Pepsi and lives in Glendale and was nabbed at 1518 Chandler Blvd. It occurred at 9:04 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Melody Erlin Keshishi Zadeh is a dental assistant and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 8:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jora Nazary Masih resides in Burbank and is an electrician and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and it occurred at 1:59 a.m. The charges are vehicle registration fraud and possession of hard drugs.

Armen Petrosyan lives in Glendale and was apprehended at Third St. and Angeleno Ave. and the time is 10:14 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Udeh resides in Houston, Texas, and is a mechanic and was cuffed at 1111 Olive Ave. and the time is 10:45 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Elvis Francisco Ulloa Sandoval is a construction worker and resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at Ninth St. and Olive Ave. The time is 5:20 p.m. The charge is forging a public seal.

Sun Valley resident Parunak Yukmanyan is employed in marketing and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 4:34 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property and a warrant.

On Monday, September 1, Haroutioun Ashekian, a Glendale resident was picked up at 647 East Cedar Ave. The time is 10:10 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Leobardo Barron lives in Panorama City and is disabled and was nabbed at 1900 West Empire Ave. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Antonio Biggs resides in Warrenton, Virginia, and is an assistant and was pinched at 301 Pass Ave. It took place at 3:10 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Joshua William Carson lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Third St. The time is 6:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – walking on a roadway that is prohibited and theft of a shopping cart.

David Nicholas Dahnke resides in Burbank and is a solar consultant and was handcuffed at 164 Palm Ave. and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Judith Esmeralda Gonzalez is a stocker and lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 1605 San Fernando Blvd. The time is 3:42 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jermain Godoy resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Riverside Drive and Hollywood Way. It took place at 10:30 p.m. The charge is possession of Xanax.

Joseph Randall Hayworth lives in Santa Clarita and was handcuffed at 1015 San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:48 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Citlali Yetlanzi Hurtado resides in Northridge and was nabbed at 201 Magnolia Blvd. and it occurred at 7:33 p.m. The charge is battery and a warrant.

Karapet Karen Melikian lives in Northridge and was brought into custody at Victory Blvd. and Estrella Way. The time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradley Obi Ojiyi resides in Torrance and is a security guard and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 1:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Abdul Pascal Priestly works in retail and lives in Bell Canyon and was cuffed at 111 First St. and the time is 00:10 a.m. The charge is battery.

Michael Rodriguez is a TSA agent and is a resident of Los Angeles and was pinched at 4:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a concealed firearm.

Michael David Sandiford lives in Medford, Oregon, and was handcuffed at 2425 Magnolia Blvd. and it took place at 9:48 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and warrants.