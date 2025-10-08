Burbank Police Log: September 15 – September 21

Keeping the city in order and safe is a duty that the men and women in blue welcome.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request.

Burbank’s police department on Sunday, September 21, nabbed Ariana Aleman, a Van Nuys resident at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 00:34 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Alexandria Rose Gentile lives in Sun Valley and was arrested at Hollywood Way and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 5:19 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Palmdale resident Edgar Limones is a construction worker and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

It took place at 5:24 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of nitrous oxide – petty theft and warrants.

Deyon Megerdichian Singer lives in Glendale and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 1:35 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.

Scott Allen Miller is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended after being charged with disorderly conduct and a warrant. The time is 4:51 p.m.

Nicholas Rauseo lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:47 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

El Monte resident Yasmine Romero was picked up at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. The time is 3:56 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

On Saturday, September 20, Julio Ulysses Cordova Martinez, a resident of Van Nuys was picked up at 1320 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 3:45 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary – forgery and a warrant.

Jake Henry Garcia lives in Tarzana and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. It occurred at 9:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Leopoldo Alberto Jara Araya resides in Van Nuys and was taken into custody at 1515 Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 3:40 p.m. The charges are criminal conspiracy and burglary.

Edgar Khodzhasaryan lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:44 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Spencer Allen McCutchen resides in Burbank and is a home nurse and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Maple St. It took place at 9:40. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Gor Nalbandian lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at 600 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 4:47 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Joseph Henry Parker is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at Victory Place and Lake St. and the time is 9:27 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Manuel Urena resides in Pasadena and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. The time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Leanna Nicole Weir lives in Valley Village and is employed in sales and was brought into custody at 11640 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Charles Donald Wiggins III is a dancer and a Van Nuys resident and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Buena Vista St. It took place at 7:44 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of hard drugs.

On Friday, September 19, Burbank resident Gina Aslanyan was apprehended after being charged with contempt of court. The time is 9:07 p.m.

Christopher Steven Baker lives in Long Beach and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 9:34 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of stolen property and a warrant.

William Brent Berry is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Barham Blvd. and Forest Lawn Drive and the time is 2:42 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Pomona resident Jaime Andres Garibay Perez was picked up at 2801 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 3:00 p.m. The charge is driving without a license and warrants.

Sepideh Layla Hemkanta lives in North Hollywood and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 11:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Agustine Medina resides in Whittier and is a construction worker and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Avon St. The time is 10:15 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Massimiliano J. Pisani lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Monterey Ave. and it occurred at 00:09. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Van Nuys resident Massimiliano Jacopo Pisani was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 5:04 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and 3455 C of the state penal code.

Rogelio Antonio Ramirez lives in Los Angeles and is a carpet rigger and was nabbed at Sparks St. and Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 2:00 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Sherry Ricardson is a makeup artist and is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Barham Blvd. and Forest Lawn Drive. It took place at 2:47 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

On Thursday, September 18, Eugenio Cardoza, who lives in Sun Valley was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Lincoln St. and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Matthew Thomas Grooms resides in Burbank and was taken into custody at 835 East Fairmont Road and the time is 10:10 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Jose Primitivo Martinez lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1609 Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 7:35 a.m. The charge is a Burbank municipal code violation.

Yesenia Soledad Mendez is employed as a dog groomer and is a resident of Burbank and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 4:53 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Nicole Marie Napolitano lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Clark Ave. and Brighton St. and the time is 9:20 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs.

Maria Zenaida Reyna Contreras resides in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Lincoln St. and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

John Andrew Stanwich lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Winona Ave. and Lincoln St. The time is 10:45 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Tamar Tanielian resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and vehicle registration fraud.

On Wednesday, September 17, Erick Jovany Aguilar, a Sylmar resident was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Pass Ave. and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Grisga Alaverdian lives in Burbank and was nabbed after being charged with trespassing. The time is 10:50 p.m.

Dylan Anthony Beghtol resides in Hollywood and was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. It took place at 10:06 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jorge D. Benavides Zepeda lives in Van Nuys and is a tattoo artist and was taken into custody at 4:51 p.m. The site is 10950 Sherman Way. The charge is battery.

North Hollywood resident Deborah Jean Chalew was apprehended at 301 Pass Ave. and the time is 4:56 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of tear gas.

Haley Jane Clewley lives in Apple Valley and was arrested at 1028 San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 6:49 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – identity theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Charissa Koulovatos resides in Anaheim and was pinched at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 2:55 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Richard Lorton lives in Studio City and is a business owner and was brought into custody and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drugs and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Omar Amador Marrufo resides in Panorama City and works in manufacturing and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. It occurred at 10:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools – identity theft – possession of hard drugs – forging a driver’s license and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Jonathan Sherwin Meskin was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 2:46 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – possession of controlled substance for sale and a warrant.

Jose Marco Taipa lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 10:54 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jonathan Bradley Trogdon resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 9:55 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Jaime Valdez is a Sylmar resident and was cuffed at 1028 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 6:49 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Rheanna Marie Vallee is self-employed and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 1011 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:07 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

On Tuesday, September 16, Blair Joseph Anderson, a resident of Tujunga was nabbed at Lakeside Drive and Olive Ave. and the time is 12:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and driving a vehicle while under drugs.

Alexander Makoto Crumley is a construction worker and a Van Nuys resident and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 2:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Julio Escobar Gonzalez lives in North Hollywood and works in construction and was apprehended at First St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:14 p.m. The charge is robbery and warrants.

Bryan Lopez resides in Los Angeles and is a parking attendant and was cuffed at 12:35 p.m. The charge is possession of a loaded firearm.

Desiree Lucero Hare is a Salt Lake City resident and was arrested at Pacific Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:36 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Kyle Michael Moroney lives in Thousand Oaks and is employed in retail and was nabbed at 250 North First St.

The time is 9:55 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Manuel Urena resides in Pasadena and is a laborer and was taken into custody at 9:30 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

On Monday, September 15, Marco Antonio Avalos, a Lancaster resident was taken into custody at 511 North Hollywood Way. The time is 00:14 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Bernard Bebber lives in Sherman Oaks and was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave. It occurred at 3:18 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Anthony Gerard Gomez resides in Bakersfield and is a construction worker and was picked up at 2200 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:20 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ethan Tyrell Kilbride lives in Burbank and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 11:57 a.m.

Joseph Lopez Mendoza resides in North Hollywood and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 11:30 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and grand theft.

Kimberly Diane Mendoza Garcia lives in North Hollywood and is a manicurist and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charge is conspiracy to commit a felony and a warrant.

Sun Valley resident Gerardo Montes was nabbed at Lincoln St. and Floyd St. and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Jose Omar Padilla is a student and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Shawn Michael Paulson lives in Burbank and is employed in security and was arrested at 214 South Lincoln St. It occurred at 00:15 a.m. The charges are possession of a laser and possession of hard drugs.

Allison Nicole Runnels resides in North Hollywood and was pinched at 180 North Los Angeles St. It took place at 9:09 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Henry Ortega Tovar lives in San Fernando and was apprehended at Lamer St. and Kenneth Road and the time is 5:43 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and identity theft.

Kevin Humberto Valencia Vazquez resides in Sun Valley and works for Instacart and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:13 a.m. The charge is a warrant.