Burbank Police Log: September 16 – September 22

While carrying out their daily duty to maintain law and order, the Burbank police department on Sunday, September 22, took into custody Benjamin Michael Farabee, a Los Angeles resident at 12:00 a.m.

The location is Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – receiving stolen property – vandalism with $400 or more and a warrant.

Sandy Gutierrez is employed at a warehouse and is a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 5:25 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Marie Nicole Hamilton is a resident of Tarzana and was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is battery.

Marlon Gabriel Hernandez lives in Burbank and works at a restaurant and was nabbed at 516 East Palm Ave. The time is 4:40 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Joseph Kenneth Jones resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 12:00 a.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Vy Long Mai lives in Sun Valley and was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 7:26 p.m. The charge is battery.

Javier Mejorado lives in Montebello and was picked up after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 4:32 p.m.

Yorba Linda resident Rheannon Nicole Sabo was apprehended at the Downey police department. The time is 3:30 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Juan Tadurani lives in Riverside and is a caregiver and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 5:05 a.m.

Jeffrey Michael Watt is a graphic designer and resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 00:40 a.m.

Arlis Vernon Whiteman Rusham is an artist and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Chandler Blvd. and Pass Ave. The time is 4:05 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and warrants.

On Saturday, September 21, Claudia Jazmin Guzman, a Van Nuys teacher was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St.

The time is 7:21 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Vanessa Marie Navarro is a Rosamond resident and is employed with animal care services and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Amherst Drive.

The time is 2:03 a.m. The charges are criminal conspiracy – petty theft and possession of burglary tools.

Calvin Newborn was taken into custody at 11:45 a.m. The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Providencia Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Burbank resident Eric Alan Parker was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 9:50 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Bernise Jolene Riggi is a Fresno resident and was nabbed at 11:00 a.m. The charge is misappropriation of lost property.

Tony Ismael Rodriguez lives in Palmdale and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Amherst Drive and the time is 2:11 a.m. The charges are criminal conspiracy – burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Arutik Stepanian is a painter and a resident of Glendale and was brought into custody at 7:00 p.m. The charge is reckless driving. The site is Valencia Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

On Friday, September 20, Richard Bribo, a Burbank resident was handcuffed at 358 West Alameda Ave. The time is 7:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Tenzin Lobsang Gyadatsang was picked up after being charged with a warrant. The time is 9:20 p.m.

Laurena Tyra Kassab is a manager of a marijuana dispensary and was cuffed at Scott Road and Irving Drive. It took place at 3:10 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence with .08 or above and driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. It took place at Scott Road and Irving Drive.

Walter Garcia Montiel is a manager and was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way. The time is 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and possession of Xanax.

Jeremy Franklin Moon is a Burbank resident and was arrested at Avon St. and Wyoming Ave. The time is 9:57 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Edson Paiz lives in Burbank and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 00:35 a.m.

Christopher Donald Roy is a San Pedro resident and was nabbed at 2:35 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

On Thursday, September 19, Varduhi Aleksanyan, a Glendale resident was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 3:26 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Joshua Keith Butler lives in Toney, Alabama, and is unemployed and was apprehended at 8:23 p.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer – battery and domestic battery.

Franky Marcelo Chojolan is a Burbank resident and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 3:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan David Clairborne lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Clybourn Ave. and Riverside Drive. The time is 9:10 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Brandon Angelo Davis is a Lancaster resident and was taken into custody after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and possession of ammunition. The time is 3:30 p.m.

Edward John Krattiger is an actor and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 1:45 a.m. The charges are brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm and disorderly conduct.

Adam Lou Martin is a West Covina resident and was apprehended at Lake St. and Spazier Ave. The time is 2:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Luke Daniel Nicola is an art director and is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at Evergreen St. and Riverside Drive and the time is 9:15 a.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Rosa Margarita Rojas is a receptionist and was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. It occurred at 9:06 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jonathan Leo Ruggles is unemployed and a Lake Elsinore resident and was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 7:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – grand theft – identity theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Wednesday, September 18, Jason Robert Brunhard, a Simi Valley resident who is unemployed was pinched at Scott Road and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 4:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Ryan Raymond Burkhead is unemployed and was arrested at 10511 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Kandace Cannata is a Sun Valley resident and was apprehended at the same location and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and organized retail theft.

Oscar Chavez Alcazar lives in Sun Valley and is a construction worker and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd. and it took place at 12:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Emily Coffey is unemployed and was picked up at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin Crain is a Lynwood driver and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Empire Ave. and the time is 2:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and misappropriation of lost property.

Construction worker Eduardo Murillo Duran lives in Littlerock and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd. It took place at 12:00 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Vaibai Fan lives in San Bernardino and was arrested at Riverside Drive and Griffith Park Drive. The time is 4:43 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Sevan Gregorian is a Sunland resident and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Bruce Lane and the time is 1:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Melissa Rochelle Miranda is a Sun Valley resident and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. The time is 10:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

North Hills resident Jordan Pastran was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd. It took place at 9:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jonathan Humberto Perez Garcia is a Newbury Park resident and was cuffed at North Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. The time is 00:10 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Hilario Manuel Rodriguez lives in Chatsworth and was handcuffed at Scott Road and Glenoaks Blvd. and it took place at 4:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Alyxander Joel Ruiz is a Tujunga resident and is employed as a body shop mechanic and was taken into custody at Clybourn Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 10:45 a.m.

The charges Ruiz faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

North Hills resident Tayon James Watson was arrested at Clark Ave. and Lima St. The time is 11:06 a.m. The charges are battery and petty theft twice.

Joseph Allen Winters is a Lynwood resident and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 3:15 p.m. The charges are illegal dumping of waste and trespassing.

On Tuesday, September 17, Arthur Robert Asavis, who lives in Pacoima was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Omer Lane. It occurred at 4:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

David Alejandro Cazares is employed at a warehouse and is a Sun Valley resident and was picked up at 10950 Sherman Way. The time is 12:35 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm – disorderly conduct and possession of a dagger.

Emily Rose Coffey lives in Winnetka and is unemployed and was taken into custody at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. The time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Alexander Halvorson lives in Aptos, California, and was nabbed at North Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. The time is 11:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and misappropriation of lost property.

Los Angeles resident Jovanny Ibarra was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:10 p.m. The charges are robbery – petty theft – organized retail theft and warrants.

Armen Marski is a Los Angeles truck dispatcher and was picked up at 624 Delaware Road. The time is 2:35 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Eduardo M. Marquez lives in Rosemead and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It took place at 11:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Ryan Clinton Mason is a South Lake Tahoe resident and was arrested at 2627 North Hollywood Way. The time is 2:56 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Alan Lee McDermott lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 255 North Pass Ave. It occurred at 6:30 p.m. The charge is battery.

Mark Steven Namsick is unemployed and is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 2800 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 8:55 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – trespassing on railroad tracks and petty theft.

Michael Alvin Penders lives in Anaheim and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Ontario St. The time is 7:15 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles resident Kenya Recio is unemployed and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 8:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and organized retail theft.

Christina England Robinson lives in Lancaster and is unemployed and was nabbed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. The time is 5:45 p.m. The charges are petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Long Beach resident Martha Elena Rodriguez was cuffed at Sixth St. and Walnut Ave. It took place at 2:41 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Carlos Ruiz was pinched at 2406 West Monterey Place and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Jessica Stringfellow lives in Mojave and was handcuffed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. The time is 5:45 p.m. The charges are petty theft – receiving stolen property – reckless evading and a warrant.

Jose Antonio Vasquez Cruz is a resident of Los Angeles and was picked up at Sixth St. and Walnut Ave. The time is 2:25 a.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, September 16, Artur Cholakyan, a Los Angeles resident was picked up at Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave. The time is 9:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and vehicle registration fraud.

Carlos Albert Gaitan III lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 10:12 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Natalie Renee Masini is a resident of Sherman Oaks and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 4:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Matt Steven McDaris is a La Tuna Canyon resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and it took place at 9:59 p.m.

The charges Mcdaris faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – receiving stolen property and warrants.

Rade Branko Nikolic lives in Glendale and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and the 5 freeway. The charge is a warrant. It occurred at 8:44 p.m.

Burbank resident George Allen Prado was handcuffed at 1611 West Olive Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft and trespassing.

Christine Marie Sanchez is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 11:08 p.m.

Ganel Sargsyan is unemployed and a Glendale resident and was cuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Glendale resident Lusine Sargsyan is unemployed and was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Hector Miguel Tinoco Flores lives in Hollywood and was apprehended at 1600 North Avon St. The time is 10:56 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and vandalism.

Manuel Alejandro Urena is employed in sales and resides in Pasadena and was handcuffed at 300 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 6:40 a.m. The charge is trespassing.