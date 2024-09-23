Burbank Police Log: September 2 – September 8

The dedicated men and women in blue are on the job every day and night.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Ever present, the Burbank police department on Sunday, September 8, arrested Hennadii Achkasov, a Pasadena resident at 1601 Victory Place. The time is 2:15 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mostafa Benmira lives in Glendale and is a student and was nabbed after being charged with reckless evading. It took place at 00:05 a.m.

David Burke lives in Garden Grove and is unemployed and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and California St. and the time is 12:50 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Nicholas Ryan Holland lives in Van Nuys and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. and the time is 3:10 a.m.

The charges are resisting an executive officer – possession of heroin/cocaine – being under the influence and driving a vehicle and resisting arrest.

Viorel Oprea is a construction worker and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Main St. The time is 5:20 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Jamel Arlen Stevens lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 312 North Avon St. The time is 3:05 p.m. The charges are battery and burglary.

Joseph Vasquez is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was pinched at 175 West Elmwood Ave. The time is 00:22 a.m. The charges are warrants.

John Paul Veloz lives in Palmdale and installs solar panels and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd.

It took place at 1:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Steven Logan Winkler is a Montrose resident and was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Third St. It occurred at 7:30 a.m.

The charges Winkler faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Timothy William Zega lives in Burbank and was arrested at 6300 Forest Lawn Drive. The time is 9:30 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and vandalism with $400 or more.

On Saturday, September 7, Orlando Lev Caddick, a North Hollywood chef was pinched at 901 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 10:20 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Robert Michael Caffey lives in Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon that could cause serious bodily damage. It occurred at 7:40 a.m.

David Crandel works in production and lives in North Hollywood and was cuffed at 1333 North Hollywood Way. The time is 10:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Carlos Dorantes Jr. lives in Orange and is unemployed and was taken into custody at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 9:00 p.m.

The charges Dorantes faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Andre Kirra Lockhart is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up after being charged with burglary – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a taser and possession of pepper spray. The time is 5:11 p.m.

Raffik Melkonyan is unemployed and a Glendale resident and was brought into custody after being charged with petty theft. It occurred at 3:19 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Ruby Meraz was handcuffed at 1601 Victory Place and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Nelson Alexander Orellana Mercado is a construction worker and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:05 a.m.

The charges Mercado faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Charles Russell Pierson is a machinist and a Sunland resident and was cuffed at 1611 West Olive Ave. The time is 00:10 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and possession of a shopping cart.

On Friday, September 6, Jose Florentine Cruz, who lives in Sylmar and is employed in construction was nabbed at Vanowen St. and North Hollywood Way.

The time is 7:00 p.m. The charge Cruz faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Erick Alexander Fuentes lives in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a restraining order. The time is 12:10 p.m.

Debbie Desiree Galvez is unemployed and a Sun Valley resident and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. The time is 1:35 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Alberto Mateo Gonzalez is a tow truck driver and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:40 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Robert Hecimovic is a Burbank resident and was apprehended at Cypress Ave. and Kenneth Road and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kamen McClintock is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 101 East Alameda Ave. It took place at 1:29 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Keith Shepard lives in Highland and was handcuffed at 308 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 11:00 a.m. The charges are warrants.

Carlos Francisco Soto is a cook and a Burbank resident and was pinched at 1701 Victory Place and the time is 5:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident Jennifer Tirado is a CSN and was apprehended at Riverside Drive and Keystone St. The time is 3:30 a.m. The charges are petty theft and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Romik Tomas Malek Gharehpetian is a resident of Burbank and was nabbed at Providencia Ave. and Lake St. The time is 9:42 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, September 5, Christina Marie Barrios, a Glendale resident was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way. The time is 00:38 a.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

James Richard Benson is an arena rigger and is a North Hills resident and was apprehended at Naomi St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 8:10 a.m. The charge is ignition interlock device violation.

Oscar Chavez Alcazar is a Sun Valley resident and was nabbed at 800 North Hollywood Way. It occurred at 9:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Sun Valley resident Tomik Derabidian is unemployed and was cuffed at the same site and the time is 9:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Vivian Bic Nygyen lives in San Diego and was picked up at 414 North Parish Place and it took place at 4:30 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Robert Ismael Pena is a Long Beach resident and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way. The time is 00:35 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – grand theft – receiving stolen property and a warrant.

Steven Michael Taraldsen is a prep cook and is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at Chandler Blvd. and Lincoln St. The time is 6:40 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Kiyel James Washington is employed as a carpenter and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 300 East Walnut Ave. It took place at 9:30 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Steven Luke Williams lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed and was picked up after being charged with assault on a police officer – resisting arrest and robbery. It took place at 11:16 p.m.

North Hollywood resident Steven Luke Williams was arrested at 2010 West Olive Ave. The time is 11:20 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Wednesday, September 4, Rafael Barrios, a Glendale resident who is unemployed was handcuffed at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Enrique Jimenez is a landscaper and a Pasadena resident and was picked up at 200 North Third St. It took place at 1:05 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Akiele Asfa Nurse is an entertainer and was nabbed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. The time is 4:32 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – grand theft and a warrant.

Hardeep Singh Sidhu lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 6240 Sylmar Ave. It took place at 5:10 a.m. The site is 6240 Sylmar Ave. The charges are warrants.

Anthony John Valento is a former police officer and is a Burbank resident and was picked up at 319 Lomita St. The time is 6:53 p.m. The charge is contempt of court and warrants.

On Tuesday, September 3, Erin Lynsey Alcaraz Hickerson, a Lancaster resident was taken into custody at 2021 Pepper St. The time is 3:50 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft and trespassing.

Gevorg Arakelyan is a Burbank resident and was picked up at 900 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:32 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Wilson Alfredo Corzo lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at 4222 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 8:00 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Miguel Levi De Leon resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Edwin Navarro was taken into custody at 6247 Sylmar Ave. It occurred at 1:11 a.m. The charge is throwing a substance at a moving vehicle.

Megan Turner is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at the same site and the time is 1:17 a.m. The charges are warrants.

On Monday, September 2, Elvis Abramyan, who is unemployed was arrested at 1023 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 3:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Anthony Arutunian is a Glendale resident and a receptionist and was handcuffed at San Jose Ave. and Kenneth Road. It took place at 9:06 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving while being under the influence of drugs – petty theft and possession of ammunition while being a felon.

Anthony Steven Avila works in flooring and is a Sun Valley resident and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. The time is 8:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Kevin Fernando Castillo is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Cornell Drive. It took place at 2:02 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Madison Mariko Emi is a Burbank driver and was handcuffed at Avon St. and Jeffries Ave. The time is 11:20 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Vahag Ghazaryan lives in Sunland and is a member of union local 300 and was picked up after being charged with possession of a taser and a warrant. The time is 4:00 a.m.

Joshua James Gurr is a Los Angeles resident and is unemployed and was handcuffed at Avon St. and Jeffries Ave. It took place at 11:20 p.m. The charges are driving while being addicted to drugs and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Oshin Hacopian is unemployed and a Sun Valley resident and was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. The time is 9:05 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Darren Kyle Miller is unemployed and was arrested at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 7:35 p.m. The charge is burglary and a warrant.

Kristen Nicole Nelson lives in Fresno and is self-employed and was nabbed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – receiving stolen property – identity theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Tsegai T. Tesfai is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 2:48 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Vardan Yaymadzhyan is a dispatcher and a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 4:00 a.m.