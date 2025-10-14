Burbank Police Log: September 22 – September 28

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Burbank’s finest was on patrol and on Sunday, September 28, Kelci Joelle Baizer, a Los Angeles resident who is unemployed was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 11:44 p.m. The charge is possession of tear gas.

Burbank resident Oganes Bilbulyan was apprehended at 10:09 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a firearm and being addicted to drugs – possession of ammunition and being a felon – possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of a firearm and a warrant.

De Aundrey Durand Carraway lives in Glendale and was cuffed at 101 East Alameda Ave. It took place at 1:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft and warrant.

Keawe Luke Kalama is employed in sales and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Flower St. and Alameda Ave. It occurred at 8:30 a.m. The charge is driving while being under the influence of alcohol.

Maasai Kaji Lopez lives in Apple Valley and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery – forgery and misuse of handicapped placards or license plates. The time is 11:05 a.m.

Pablo Antonio Munoz Mera resides in Moreno Valley and was arrested at Lima St. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 1:25 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Los Angeles resident Abigail Michelle Olmer is unemployed and was picked up after being charged with petty theft and forgery. It took place at 11:26 p.m.

Erland Carlos Romero lives in Pasadena and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 4:05 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Tonik Tonikyan resides in Burbank and is a handyman and was pinched after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 00:30 a.m.

Anada Francesca Vargas Saunier lives in Van Nuys and was handcuffed at 12:27 p.m. The charges are spousal abuse – possession of a controlled substance – vehicle registration fraud and grand theft.

Arturo Oswaldo Velasco resides in Aqua Dulce and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse and the time is 4:59 p.m.

On Saturday, September 27, Luis Antonio Aguirre, a resident of Corona Del Mar was apprehended at 1200 South Flower St.

The time is 9:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Andy Axel Amezquita lives in Lancaster and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Parish Place and the time is 3:31 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Jamal Eugene Byrd Jr. resides in Santa Monica and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 12:35 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and repeated thefts.

Matthew Aaron Gallegos lives in Chatsworth and was picked up at 510 North Victory Blvd. The time is 6:28 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of hard drugs – possession of stolen property and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Angel Manuel Godoy was pinched at Alameda Ave. and Parish Place. It took place at 3:29 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Jorge Armando Godoy lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at the same site and the time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is the same.

Cesar Hernandez resides in Garden Grove and was nabbed at 901 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:45 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – identity theft and vehicle registration fraud.

Jacob Christian Hernandez lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 901 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 12:35 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Gilberto Alonso Luna resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1413 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:40 a.m. The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Jose Carlos Melger was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Parish Place and the time is 3:00 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of nitrous oxide and warrants.

Roman Boris Pakov is an Uber driver and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd. It occurred at 5:01 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools – identity theft and possession of brass knuckles.

Elivero Jaime Quijas Jr. lives in Reseda and was handcuffed at Clybourn Ave. and Dubnoff Way and the time is 10:45 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Elsie Jean Rodruguez resides in Lakewood and was nabbed at 901 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Faustino G. Rodriguez Zetino lives in Norwalk and was pinched at 320 West Newark Ave. and it took place at 10:49 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Tionnie Jamyra Sanford resides in Rialto and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 6:41 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Kory Brian Scott lives in Garden Grove and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 8:20 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Leo Santiago Venicio is a restaurant manager and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. and the time is 1:20 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and trespassing on railroad property.

On Friday, September 26, James Frederick Allmon, a resident of Los Angeles was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. and the time is 2:55 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Maria Lorena Alvarado lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Winona Ave. and Brighton St. The time is 9:45 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Burbank resident Frank Donatelli was taken into custody at Orange Grove Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Irvine resident Crystal Lachelle Gafford was picked up after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax – resisting arrest twice – possession of heroin/cocaine – being a fugitive and a warrant. The time is 3:53 a.m.

James Patrick Moore lives in Monrovia and is a laborer and was nabbed at 212 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 4:37 a.m. The charge is vehicle registration fraud and warrants.

Raymond Manuel Moreno resides in Santa Clarita and was handcuffed at 2000 West Empire Ave. and the time is 10:54 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a switchblade.

Nicholas Adam Nadja Fina lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. and the time is 2:55 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Van Nuys resident Gevorg Poghosyan was apprehended at 3401 West Olive Ave. and it took place at 10:30 p.m. The charges are grand theft and identity theft.

Steven Frank Rivas lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and the 105 freeway. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and taking a shopping cart.

Hector Rodriguez resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Catalina St. and it took place at 3:26 a.m. The charge is misappropriation of stolen property and a warrant.

Kory Brian Scott is a resident of Garden Grove and was apprehended at the Glendale police department and the time is 9:29 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Sevada Schollian lives in Burbank and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Birmingham Road. It occurred at 7:11 p.m. The charge is possession of a switchblade.

De Andre Wright Gist Anner resides in Los Angeles and is a waiter and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 9:16 p.m.

On Thursday, September 25, Everado Acevedo, a Sylmar resident was picked up at 140 West Providencia Ave. It took place at 5:00 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and burglary.

Steven Barillas lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 3226 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 6:25 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Joshua Charles resides in Inglewood and works in stage production and was cuffed at 2:18 a.m. The location is Alameda Ave. and Keystone St. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and joyriding.

Marlen Thalline De Silva is an event server and a Northridge resident and was taken into custody at 1820 West Verdugo Ave. It occurred at 8:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Da Lawn McCoy lives in Los Angeles and is a security guard and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Keystone St. and the time is 2:06 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and joyriding.

Darone O. McCoy is a caregiver and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at the same location and the time is 2;33 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of heroin/cocaine and joyriding.

Dauson John Pate lives in Compton and is a security guard and was picked up at the same site and it took place at 1:55 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – joyriding and a Burbank municipal code violation.

Demetrious Robinson resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at the same location and the time is 2:01 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and joyriding.

Erickson Somarriba was apprehended at 2000 West Empire Ave. and the time is 3:20 p.m. The charge is forgery.

Jairo Jose Thomas Ochoa was pinched at the same site and the time is 3:18 p.m. The charge is the same.

On Wednesday, September 24, Frances Gisela Aguilar, a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:54 a.m. The charge is possession of a switchblade.

Brittani Shea Elder lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 3800 West Vanowen St. It took place at 00:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and joyriding.

Shaney Sheree Gutierrez resides in Pacoima and is a driver’s assistant and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 5:43 p.m.

The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison – possession of hard drugs – identity theft and repeated thefts.

Luis Angel Jimenez lives in North Hollywood and is a chef and was nabbed in Van Nuys and the time is 2:35 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Woodland Hills resident Mandy Morton Marquez was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 5:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – repeated thefts – identity theft – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Santos Alexis Sotelo lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:53 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism and possession of a dagger.

Miles Christopher Tarasoff resides in Van Nuys and is an Amazon driver and was cuffed at 1200 South Flower St. and it took place at 12:44 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Lennell Whitmore lives in Patterson, Arkansas, and is unemployed and was pinched at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 7:18 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

On Tuesday, September 23, Angela Marie Carson was apprehended at 1734 North Lincoln St. and the time is 7:04 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Wesley Steven Denstedt lives in Duarte and is a stocker and was cuffed at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St. The time is 4:14 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Victoria Ashley Garcia lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 1:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Bryan Isaac Martinez resides in Hacienda Heights and is a laborer and was handcuffed at Riverside Drive and California St. and the time is 3:45 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Panorama City resident Juan Carlos Montano is an installer and was taken into custody at 1011 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 9:20 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts – petty theft and warrants.

David Estiven Mora Alba was arrested at 2200 West Empire Ave. and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

On Monday, September 22, Gevorg Amirkhanian, a Glendale resident was nabbed at Grandview Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 1:40 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Daniel Armenda Aguilar lives in North Hollywood and works in garage sales and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mia Estrada Houston resides in San Fernando and is a host and was handcuffed at 133 East Orange Grove Ave. It took place at 12:00 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Adrian Hernandez lives in Sylmar and is a chef and was taken into custody at the same time and the same site. The charge is the same.

Cadie Leigh Kirkpatrick resides in Eureka and was apprehended at 265 West Olive Ave. and the time is 2:44 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Marko Antonio Olvera lives in North Hollywood and is employed in sales and was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 1:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jai Padan resides in North Hollywood and works in security and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 7:15 p.m. The charges are petty theft and grand theft.

Tracey Tinsley lives in Aurora, Colorado, and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 7:52 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Pablo Eloy Zazueta was brought into custody at 140 East Alameda Ave. It took place at 10:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.