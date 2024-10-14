Burbank Police Log: September 23 – September 29

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Being on guard and keeping the community secure, the men and women of the Burbank police department on Sunday, September 29, took into custody Daniel Octavio Avilez Hernandez, a Long Beach resident who is unemployed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. The time is 1:15 a.m.

Luis Barahona lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft and grand theft.

Angela Nicole Chambliss is employed in retail and is a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at 2:32 p.m. The charges are contributing to the delinquency of a minor and petty theft.

Tia Harris is unemployed and was taken into custody at the LAPD Van Nuys station. It took place at 4:15 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Bruce Chasen Hicks is a Sun Valley resident and is a loading dock transporter and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 12:20 p.m. The charges are robbery – petty theft and a warrant.

Burbank resident Serap Nalbandyan is unemployed and was arrested at Kenneth Road and Walnut Ave. It occurred at 00:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a switchblade.

Tai Thanh Nguyen lives in Santa Ana and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tai Thanh Nguyen is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 11:45 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Landon Robert Pelant was apprehended at 6:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – battery – domestic battery – petty theft and a warrant.

Eric Mitchell Smith is a Northridge resident and was nabbed at 1551 North Victory Place. The time is 11:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of burglary tools and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ivan Orlando Zepeda lives in Van Nuys and was picked up at First St. and Magnolia Blvd. It occurred at 11:55 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

On Saturday, September 28, Joaquin Arnulfo Alfaro, a resident of Rialto who is unemployed was arrested at Olive Ave. and Hollywood Way.

The time is 5:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice – possession of a pepper gun – possession of Xanax and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Young Mi Choi lives in Montrose and was picked up at 526 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Brian Lowenthal was cuffed at 2825 West Olive Ave. and the time is 2:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.

Sun Valley resident Elizabeth Mariscal is a medical assistant and was picked up at Lake St. and Elmwood Ave. It took place at 00:25 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Brett Rodriguez is a telemarketer and a Van Nuys resident and was handcuffed at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 00:36 a.m.

The charges Rodriguez faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Mariah Elaine Valenzuela lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at the LAPD Van Nuys station. The time is 9:00 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Nicholas Patrick Wombacher lives in Iowa City, Iowa, and is a construction worker and was pinched at 1100 North Reese Place. The time is 3:20 p.m. The charges are possession of Xanax and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Friday, September 27, Jesus Alejandro Avalos Galvan, a North Hollywood resident was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. The time is 2:32 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Edgar Bagayan is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody after being charged with disorderly conduct and a warrant. It took place at 6:25 p.m.

Glendale resident Davit Blasyan was arrested at the LAPD Van Nuys station and it took place at 4:00 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Victor Ramon Bozeman is a Santa Clara resident and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Omer Lane and the time is 7:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Balmore Omar Carranza is a Los Angeles resident and is unemployed and was taken into custody at Florence St. and Olive Ave. The time is 4:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Monica Daza Garcia lives in Ontario and was apprehended at Grandview Ave. and Fifth St. The time is 11:40 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and grand theft.

Los Angeles resident Daniel Christopher Doubleday was picked up at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 6:50 p.m. The charges are warrants.

Angie Lorena Grisales lives in Huntington Park and is a bartender and was nabbed at Grandview Ave. and Fifth St. It took place at 11:40 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – conspiracy to commit a felony and grand theft.

Catherine Sidney Guzman is a resident of Pasadena and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Angeleno Ave. and the time is 4:10 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and misdemeanor hit and run.

Kadeem McPherson is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched after being charged with committing a lewd act against a dependent person. It occurred at 7:15 a.m.

Sun Valley resident Daniel Ramey is unemployed and was cuffed at Isabel St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Clarence Roger Williams Jr. is a soil technician and is a resident of Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 10:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Argenis Xavier Zapata is employed as a photographer and lives in Kuna, Idaho, and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 8:45 p.m.

On Thursday, September 26, Brandon D. Ceja Plasencia, a Los Angeles resident who works in marketing was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 6:34 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and check fraud.

Tammy Choi lives in Burbank and is an office assistant and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:22 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Daveon Chevell David is a Gardena resident and was apprehended after being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary and possession of burglary tools. It took place at 2:30 p.m.

Dustin Charles Hughes is a knife sharpener and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1200 South Flower St. and the time is 7:30 p.m.

The charges Hughes faces are possession of a switchblade – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Mary Melody Pruitt is a shopper and a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 2:15 a.m.

The charges Pruitt faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Gary Payne was apprehended at 3015 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:20 p.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles resident Devante Reddick Davis was picked up after being charged with a warrant. It took place at 10:02 a.m.

Jose Luis Rivera is employed at a carwash and lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Lake St. and Alameda Ave. The time is 10:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Santos Obispo Sonajin is a Burbank cook and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 11:00 p.m.

Anthony Soucier Jr. is a barber and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed after being charged with possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit a felony. It took place at 2:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, September 25, Edgar Ivan Arroyo, a Los Angeles welder was picked up at 2322 North Parish Place. The time is 1:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and burglary.

Maria Arroyo is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Paris Ave. and Tulare Ave. It occurred at 1:35 a.m. The charge is burglary and a warrant.

Tigran Isayan is employed in the rental business and is a Panorama City resident and was handcuffed at 1000 South Flower St.

The time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are burglary – receiving stolen property – identity theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Juan Carlos Vides Nunez lives in Burbank and was cuffed at 6:30 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

On Tuesday, September 24, Raho Hersi Abdi, who lives in Sun Valley was arrested at 1611 West Olive Ave. It occurred at 8:35 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Joshua Keith Butler is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was cuffed at 2500 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 9:09 p.m. The charge is battery.

David Diaz was apprehended at 501 North Third St. The time is 6:47 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Elora Branee Hall lives in Valencia and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and identity theft.

Poghos Harutyunyan is a Panorama City resident and was nabbed at Valencia Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 9:20 a.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Israel Lara Rios was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 10:20 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Pacoima resident Jose Sergio Meraz was handcuffed at 3:51 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Hayley Rebekah Shannon is a resident of Simi Valley and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 4:45 p.m. The charges are petty theft – identity theft and possession of a pepper gun.

On Monday, September 23, Jesse Steven Aguirre, a Los Angeles resident was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Lake St.

The time is 1:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft – identity theft – vandalism with $400 or more and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

John Doe is unemployed and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 6:21 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Daniel Garcia Jr. is a Sylmar resident and was nabbed at the same location and the time is 8:55 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Elizabeth Louise Rotenberg is a Glendale caregiver and was taken into custody at 131 Isabel St. The time is 9:30 a.m. The charge is a warrant.