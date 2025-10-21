Burbank Police Log: September 29 – October 5

A seven-day total of those individuals apprehended by the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Burbank’s men and women in blue on Sunday, October 5, arrested Chelsea Lynn Chapman, a Burbank resident at 3:18 a.m. The site is Grinnell Drive and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Emily Escobar Gonzalez is an assistant and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 1613 North Brighton St. The time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Jamie Elaine Evans lives in Long Beach and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Eddie Ernesto Gandarilla Jr. resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at 511 North Hollywood Way and it took place at 1:15 a.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of tear gas.

Deleshia Monet Gilbert is a driver and is a resident of Sun Valley and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:05 a.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Gabriel Byron Jones lives in Romoland and is employed as a landscaper and was handcuffed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary. It took place at 10:00 a.m.

Joshua Jeffrey Trejo is a barber and a Burbank resident and was brought into custody at 1613 North Brighton St. It occurred at 10:00 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide and a warrant.

On Saturday, October 4, Kevin Bostwick, a Reseda resident was picked up at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 11:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and a Burbank city municipal code violation.

Christopher Daniel Burnside lives in Oxnard and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Philip Allen Donahue resides in North Hollywood and is a teacher and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Griffith Park Drive. It took place at 4:35 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Catelyn Shane Dunn lives in Beverly Hills and was brought into custody at 3:21 a.m. The site is Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Sun Valley resident Juan Manuel Gutierrez Jr. was arrested at Clybourn Ave. and Valerio St. The time is 4:35 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Angeles Hernandez lives in Valencia and was pinched at 3211 West Victory Blvd. The time is 3:35 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Shania Denay Holman is employed in customer service and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery and vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 11:33 p.m.

Kimberley Marie Jackson lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 101 Alameda Ave. and the time is 10:45 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Nigel Charles Martinez resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 328 East Valencia Ave. It occurred at 00:45 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Nicole Mbabazi lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Blvd. The time is 6:11 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

West Covina resident Brian Steven Moros was nabbed at 1521 North Victory Place and the time is 4:14 p.m. The charges are forgery – possession of stolen property and identity theft.

Christian Parra works in construction and lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Empire Ave. and Naomi St. The time is 8:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ranulfo Jose Santa Arriaga lives in Palmdale and was arrested at 1825 North Kenwood St. It took place at 8:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Estefania Vega Moreno resides in West Covina and was apprehended at 1521 North Victory Place and the time is 3:43 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen property and identity theft.

On Friday, October 3, Athina Baghoumian, a Burbank resident and a caregiver was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 2:28 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Christopher Calixto Gamarra is a delivery driver and is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Third St. and East Ave. The time is 3:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of hard drugs – petty theft – identity theft – violating probation and joyriding.

Brandon Steven Giron Prado is a construction worker and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed after being charged with violating a restraining order. The time is 10:45 p.m.

Mark Anthony Greene resides in North Hollywood and was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. It took place at 1:45 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – driving without a license and driving with an open container of alcohol.

Brittany Elaine Lampson resides in Simi Valley and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Avon St. The time is 4:43 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs.

Lancaster resident Gabriel Francisco Lugo was taken into custody at 501 South Buena Vista St. The time is 11:00 a.m. The charges are possession of a dagger and possession of tear gas.

Jennifer Alejandra Mejia Cash Ishpal is a caregiver and a North Hollywood resident and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

The time is 2:24 a.m. and the charges are driving without a license – vehicle registration forgery and a warrant.

Gor Nalbandian lives in Hollywood and is an Uber driver and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:26 a.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Anatoliy Petrov resides in Burbank and was taken into custody at 3:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft – 3455 C of the state penal code – possession of an undetectable firearm – identity theft – possession of a firearm and being a felon and possession of ammunition and being a felon.

North Hollywood resident Jesse Reynolds was nabbed at Grinnell Drive and Third St. and the time is 9:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Moises Tovar lives in Pacoima and was handcuffed at 8:20 a.m. The charges are possession of a firearm and being a felon and being in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a controlled substance.

James Edward Wallace is a resident of Los Angeles and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:15 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

On Thursday, October 2, Sako Matossian Jr., a Glendale resident was nabbed at 2201 Scott Road and the time is 11:58 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Marielle Drue Peoples is a purchaser and is a resident of Burbank and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. It took place at 6:34 p.m. The charges are DUI and causing an injury and driving while under .08.

Anthony Andrew Plata lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 3405 West Alameda Ave. The time is 11:45 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Brayan Steven Ramirez Pineda was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 4:19 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jonathan Ramirez Rincon was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 4:13 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Santa Clarita resident Jaime Rendon was arrested after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs. The time is 3:20 p.m.

Perla Ruiz lives in Castaic and was handcuffed at 1565 North Victory Place and the time is 11:32 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Joel Martin Saenz resides in North Hollywood and was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Walnut Ave. The time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Ronald Chris Taylor Jr. is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 511 North Hollywood and the time is 2:22 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Michael Jason Toy lives in Montebello and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. It took place at 3:42 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Timothy Robert Tschappat is a recycler and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Victory Place and Lake St. The time is 9:48 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, October 1, Karla Nudelman Arevalo Patino, who lives in Adelanto was pinched at 900 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 11:00 a.m. The charges are grand theft – identity theft and a warrant.

Gloria Belia Carrasco resides in West Hills and was picked up after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – burglary – possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property. The time is 4:40 p.m.

Arandia Chavez lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 181 West Alameda Ave. It occurred at 11:35 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs.

John Edward Clements is an audio engineer and a Johnson Valley resident and was cuffed at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 1:50 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Anaheim resident Christoper Paul Climer was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Matthew Ryan Contreras lives in North Hollywood and was picked up after being charged with shooting at an unoccupied vehicle – making criminal threats and possession of a loaded firearm. The time is 1:00 p.m.

Chatsworth resident Jamie Elizabeth Flores is an escrow assistant and was taken into custody at 265 West Olive Ave. The time is 5:00 a.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and possession of a controlled substance.

Yaser Ahmed Ibrahim Mohamed lives in Simi Valley and was arrested at 265 West Olive Ave. It occurred at 5:00 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Armen Najarian resides in Van Nuys and was apprehended at Keystone St. and Parkside Ave. It took place at 2:20 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Katia Cristina Nieves is a banker and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. The time is 11:45 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Elba Annay Arevalo Patino lives in Whittier and was cuffed at 900 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charges are grand theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and identity theft.

Levon Pogosian resides in Burbank and was apprehended at 301 East Alameda Ave. It occurred at 9:45 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Alvaro Gabiel Santos Olmedo lives in Lakeview Terrace and was pinched at Riverside Drive and Talofa Ave. and it took place at 4:00 a.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Bryan Villalobos is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Victory Place and Lake St. and the time is 10:05 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Tuesday, September 30, Karen Alesha Vich Ayrapetyan, who lives in North Hollywood was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Evergreen St. The time is 11:55 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Narek Arimachi is a mechanic and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 2:04 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Rogelio Barrera Jr. lives in El Monte and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave. and the time is 3:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Ernesto Cortez resides in Jurupa Valley and is a contractor and was picked up at 3:30 a.m. The charges are possession of a concealed firearm – possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of a firearm.

Mario Ulysses Grassano Jr. lives in Burbank and was cuffed at West Olive Ave. and it took place at 9:19 a.m. The charges are battery and making criminal threats.

Jimmy Hernandez is employed at a car wash and resides in Hollywood and was pinched after being charged with burglary and violating probation. The time is 7:25 a.m.

Marie Piumini is an actress and lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 7:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Daniel Clayton Kruckenberg II is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at Orange Grove Ave. and Victory Blvd. and it took place at 10:55 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Lentine lives in Burbank and was arrested at 4301 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Alessandra Uriella Lichtenfeld resides in North Hollywood and is a video editor and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 7:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank mechanic Henry Matusek was taken into custody at 4301 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Steven Pasillas lives in Gardena and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Maksim Petrosian is a resident of Walnut Creek and is an Uber driver and was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 3:20 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Liam Penney Southworth lives in La Crescenta and was brought into custody at 5:03 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon.

Brian Anthony Thompson is an Inglewood resident and was picked up at the LAPD metro station and the time is 00:22 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Glendale resident Alen Tonoyan was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St. and the time is 2:45 a.m. The charge is reckless evading.

Russell Uvas works as a production assistant and lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 4301 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen property and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Pablo Zazueta lives in Burbank and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Sparks St. and the time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Monday, September 29, Erick A. Guerrero Porto Banco, a South Gate resident who works in fast food was taken into custody at Lake St. and Olive Ave. The time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Aaron Lee Hart lives in Los Angeles and is a landscaper and was picked up at 113 North Parish Place and the time is 11:24 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jody Melissa Hart resides in Burbank and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 8:18 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Arturo Lizarraga is employed in security and lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Fifth St. and Cornell Drive and it took place at 2:50 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Chatsworth resident Eric Christopher Loranger was nabbed at 4012 West Riverside Drive and the time is 7:31 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Elvis Ivan Martinez lives in Hollywood and is a construction worker and was cuffed at Valley St. and Vanowen St. It occurred at 3:38 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Thomas Allen Preston resides in Glendale and is employed in homecare and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. and the time is 9:55 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Noel Christian Van Brocklin lives in Los Angeles and is a programmer and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Brighton St. It occurred at 9:22 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.