Burbank Police Log: September 30 – October 6

While safeguarding the city, the men and women in blue on Sunday, October 6, nabbed Jilbert Allahverdi, who works in real estate after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 6:10 p.m.

Earl De Wayne Brown II lives in North Hollywood and was arrested after being charged at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Alondra Isabel Facio is a dancer and is a resident of Huntington Park and was apprehended at 1:49 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The site is Angeleno Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd.

Malachi Antwan Myles lives in Modesto and is self-employed and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is check fraud.

George Najib Rame is employed in marketing and is a resident of Burbank and was picked up at 8032 Via Latina. The time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is felony hit and run with injury.

Christopher Warner works in marketing and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Kenwood St. and the time is 2:03 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Saturday, October 5, Carlos F. Aburto Jarquin, a Los Angeles resident was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Kenwood St. The time is 2:14 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – conspiracy to commit a felony – vehicle registration fraud and grand theft.

Amartsum Akopyan lives in Van Nuys and is a technician and was nabbed at 5:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a concealed firearm – joyriding and possession of a firearm and being a felon.

Leslie J. Ayala lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 8:43 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Los Angeles resident Maria Ayala was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Astrid Carolina Gutierrez Monroy is unemployed and was cuffed at the same site and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ciarra Lynn Jones is a Tarzana resident and a dog trainer and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 4:44 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Marcos Miranda Guevara is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Kenwood St. The time is 1:20 a.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – malicious mischief to a vehicle – vehicle registration fraud – grand theft and receiving stolen property.

Hasmik Mnatsakanian is a dog sitter and a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended after being charged with possession of a concealed firearm. The time is 7:59 p.m.

Giancarlo Dodge Podpotong is unemployed and a San Bernardino resident and was pinched after being charged with resisting an executive officer and trespassing. The time is 00:10 a.m.

Pedro Robles lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 7:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Efren Santiago Hernandez is a leaf trimmer and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Kenwood St. The time is 2:22 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft and receiving stolen property.

On Friday, October 4, Benjamin Anthony Collins, a Newhall resident and a car salesman was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Empire Ave. The time is 1:45 a.m.

The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Johannah Elizabeth Friend lives in Fremont and is unemployed and was cuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. It took place at 6:39 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice and warrants.

Mirianna Hovsepian is a Van Nuys resident and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident Alexander Huz was apprehended at 731 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 6:45 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more and a warrant.

Clifford Jackson Kite lives in Burbank and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. and it occurred at 1:10 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Disc jockey Rommel Pamintuan Lejarde is a Van Nuys resident and was brought into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Empire Ave. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale. The time is 1:45 a.m.

Marilyn Lopez is a cashier and a Sun Valley resident and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Roscoe Blvd. It took place at 00:15 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Mary Elise McKenna lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 4101 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:35 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Hasmik Shusanyan is a North Hollywood resident and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place. It occurred at 3:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Thursday, October 3, Yan Chi, who lives in Los Angeles was arrested at 11:00 a.m. The charge is keeping a house of prostitution and disorderly conduct.

Justin Lee Day resides in Los Angeles and is employed at sober living facility and was picked up after being charged with violating a restraining order. It took place at 3:30 p.m.

Xu Gonglu is a resident of El Monte and was apprehended after being charged with enticing a child into prostitution. The time is 10:30 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Nan Lin was handcuffed after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 11:00 a.m.

Jenny Paola Lozano Garzon is a Flushing, New York, resident and was pinched after being charged with keeping a house of prostitution and disorderly conduct. It took place at 11:00 a.m.

Mauricio Martinez Moran lives in Pacoima and is a disc jockey and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 9:14 p.m. The charge is possession of brass knuckles.

Aram Martirosyan is a Glendale resident and was picked up at 200 North Third St. The time is 10:32 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Reginald Miller is a house builder and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 1751 North Victory Place. It occurred at 9:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – possession of brass knuckles – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Thomas Allen Preston III is a Glendale resident and a caretaker and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 6:46 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Sheng Qin is unemployed and a Monterey Park resident and was picked up after being charged with enticing a child into prostitution. It took place at 11:00 a.m.

Ricardo Villanueva is a resident of Panorama City and is unemployed and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 2:55 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and vandalism.

On Wednesday, October 2, Victor Hugo Cardona, a Van Nuys resident who is self-employed was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 6:30 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Kevin Robert Greene lives in Burbank and is employed as a program support assistant and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 6:27 p.m.

Gilberto Covarrubias Jauregui is a driver and a Lynwood resident and was picked at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Ian Lache lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 9:40 a.m. The charge is theft by false pretenses.

Marco Antonio Quintanilla is a Burbank resident and was arrested at 410 East Harvard Road and the time is 7:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Liana Sargsyan is self-employed and a North Hills resident and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 8:10 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Miriam Guadalupe Talamantes is a day laborer and a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at 1701 North Victory Place. It occurred at 5:33 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

On Tuesday, October 1, Emma Sambelovna Argushyan, who lives in Van Nuys was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 2:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Leymar Alexander Rico Bayona is employed in food delivery and was pinched at Bernedo St. and Sixth St. It took place at 3:45 p.m. The charge is violating probation.

Mario Grassano lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 201 North Front St. It took place at 8:20 a.m. The charge is battery.

Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson is an artist and a Santa Monica resident and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. The time is 7:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Burbank resident Rahleek Lewis was apprehended at 1200 South Flower St. It took place at 11:00 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Los Angeles resident Erica Christine Lopez was cuffed at 511 North Hollywood and it occurred at 3:54 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Declan Patrick McCambridge lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is forgery.

Elkin Giovanny Ruiz is employed by Uber Eats and was handcuffed at Berendo St. and Sixth St. The time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Devin De Anthony Villarreal lives in Santa Clarita and was arrested at 4:00 p.m. The charge is robbery.

On Monday, September 30, Angie Marie Briones, a Los Angeles resident was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 10:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – joyriding and burglary.

Theotis Carr III lives in Harbor City and was arrested at the same site and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charges are the same and a warrant.

Aris Franklyn is a Panorama City resident and was apprehended at Chandler Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 2:38 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Los Angeles resident Nala Goodwin is employed at a warehouse and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 11:03 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – joyriding and burglary.

Diane Morton lives in Glendale and was picked up at 2:47 p.m. The location is 2627 North Hollywood Way. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Traylor Isaiah Thomas is an Inglewood resident and was handcuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 8:41 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of Xanax and possession of heroin/cocaine.