Burbank Police Log: September 8 – September 14

While making the rounds, Burbank’s police on Sunday, September 14, nabbed Joe Acevedo Donaire, a Glendora resident at 150 South Glendora Ave. and the charge is 3056 of the state penal code and a warrant. The time is 10:30 a.m.

Brandon Christopher Diehl lives in Burbank and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Pepper St. and the time is 10:27 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Jonathan Adony Espinoza Zaurkutia resides in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 312 Valencia Ave. The time is 6:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and misappropriation of lost property.

Cristian Garcia was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Micah Joel Kelley lives in Rialto and was cuffed at 200 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 6:15 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale and driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Los Angeles resident Casey Lee Little was pinched at Olive Ave. and First St. The time is 00:44 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angineh Melekian lives in Tujunga and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 9:44 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Elias Antonio Moncada Rojas resides in Glendora and was picked up at 150 South Glendora Ave. It took place at 10:30 a.m. The charge is warrants.

On Saturday, September 13, Ernesto Adona, a Sun Valley resident was picked up at Cohasset St. and Ontario St. The time is 9:30 a.m. The charges are vehicle registration fraud – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Bennett Talmage Armstrong lives in North Hollywood and is a music producer and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 7:10 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Moises Adolfo Avina is a cook and a Burbank resident and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Valencia Ave. and the time is 1:31 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft and a warrant.

Edvard Bagumyan lives in Sunland and was handcuffed at 2411 San Fernando Blvd. The time is 5:47 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Neiko Jiro Clayton resides in Granada Hills and was arrested at 1301 Victory Place. The time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and warrants.

Kenneth Edward Farley lives in Canoga Park and was nabbed at 2200 West Empire Ave. It took place at 2:45 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Brandon Wayne Faulkner resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at 6240 Sylmar Ave. and the time is 9:45 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Bryce Alan Gardner lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way. It took place at 1:45 a.m. The charges are identity theft – vandalism and possession of burglary tools.

Oxnard resident Rodrigo Lopez Gonzalez is a medical technician and was picked up at 3523 Burbank Blvd. It occurred at 7:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Gerardo Montes was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 12:50 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – disorderly conduct and repeated thefts.

Katelon Nikai lives in Sherman Oaks and was handcuffed at 1301 Victory Place. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants. The time is 8:52 p.m.

Burbank resident Jon Sarna is a musician and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:14 a.m.

Valerie Tiffany Signoff lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of tear gas – repeated thefts and warrants.

You Jian Xiao resides in Baltimore, Maryland, and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Empire Ave. It took place at 4:14 a.m. The charges are walking across railroad tracks and trying to destroy a railroad track.

Alexis Marie Yourdon lives in Burbank and is a student and was cuffed after being charged domestic battery. It occurred at 1:10 a.m.

On Friday, September 12, Edgar Bagayan, a Burbank resident was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 5:33 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jose Miguel Barragan lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:35 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Brad Wayne Belk is a Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:03 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Pasadena resident Jordan Ray Taimane Bishaw was pinched at Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Debra Renee Efford lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 1601 Victory Place and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Edgar Steven Angel Fuentes Jr. resides in Pasadena and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

North Hollywood resident Adrian Eduardo Gaspar is a construction worker and was handcuffed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary and possession of burglary tools. The time is 6:44 p.m.

Cynthia Anne Glickman lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Evergreen St. and the time is 11:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – identity theft and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Philip Edward Gompertz resides in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:52 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Richelle Laverne Hancock lives in Sherman Oaks and works for InstaCart and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Hollywood Way. The time is 5:23 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of Xanax and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Gerald J. Hobensack resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Riverside Drive and Pass Ave. and the time is 11:14 p.m. The charges are possession of hard drugs – possession of Xanax and possession of burglary tools.

Ryan James Kaiser lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Alan Lee McDermott was nabbed at 225 Evergreen St. and the time is 4:45 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – disorderly conduct and a municipal code violation.

Jose Alfredo Medina is a resident of Los Angeles and was pinched at Olive Ave. and Hollywood Way. The time is 5:04 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – possession of methamphetamines for sale – possession of illegal drugs for sale and a warrant.

On Thursday, September 11, Alexander Vincent Acosta, who lives in North Hollywood was nabbed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary – identity theft and a warrant. It took place at 12:40 p.m.

Sara Shuree Arellanes resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at the LAPD 77th Division and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Kayla Nicole Brown lives in Menifee and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and it took place at 7:20 p.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – possession of Xanax – threatening an executive officer and possession of stolen property.

Christopher Mark Burson resides in Chatsworth and was handcuffed at 1551 Victory Place and the time is 5:25 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of hard drugs and warrants.

Ryan Thomas Cox lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 1551 North Victory Place and it took place at 5:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled subtsance for sale.

Brianne Damas is a makeup artist and is a resident of Los Angeles and was arrested at 6240 Sylmar Ave. and the time is 11:40 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Aaron Evans lives in Long Beach and was pinched at Orange Grove Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:16 a.m. The charges are forging a public seal – identity theft twice – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Jesus Jose Graciano resides in Ontario and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Brandon Thomas Reid Graham lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 131 West Isabel St. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Suren Harutyunyan resides in Van Nuys and is employed as a truck driver and was handcuffed at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and it took place at 1:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and identity theft.

Valerie Christina Hess lives in Ontario and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 8:06 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Leonor Lopez resides in Burbank and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and it took place at 3:16 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Melissa Izzette Lopez lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 12:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – identity theft and a warrant.

Marcos Marroquin Reyes resides in Lancaster and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. The time is 4:18 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools – identity theft twice – forging a public seal and warrants.

Arleta resident Babak Moghbel is a smoke shop owner and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd. and it took place at 10:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of nitrous oxide.

Candace Bailey Reid lives in Granada Hills and was taken into custody at 1551 North Victory Place and the time is 5:19 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of hard drugs – possession of controlled substance for sale – identity theft and possession of tear gas.

Diana Rosales is a secretary and a Sylmar resident and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd. and it took place at 11:11 p.m.

The charges are possession of nitrous oxide – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and possession of tear gas.

Valley Village resident Mesrop Santuryan is a delivery driver and was cuffed at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 1:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Derek Wayne Stroude lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property and a warrant.

On Wednesday, September 10, Jamell Lajohn Bedford, a resident of Oakland was picked up at 2:12 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Luis Saul Castellon lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 7:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Tammy Choi is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Devin Arthur Dickey lives in Hollywood and was cuffed at 20 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:55 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Malcolm Hatchett resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Lake St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Brooke Noelle Marquez is a dental assistant and lives in Burbank and was cuffed at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 7:50 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

David Isiah Mata lives in Pacoima and was apprehended at 2021 West Olive Ave. It occurred at 1:17 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Eugene Robert Simmons resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 340 Mariposa St. and the time is 8:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident Vanessa Marie Towell was pinched after being charged with a warrant. The time is 7:56 a.m.

Christina Yniguez lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Fairmont Road and it took place at 7:56 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday, September 9, Anthony Arutunian, a Glendale resident works as a file clerk and was arrested at 101 Alameda Ave. and the time is 00:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Hayk Bagramyan lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Fairview St. and the time is 10:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Cheyenne Craig resides in Hemet and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Vanessa Amy Hernandez lives in Pacoima and was taken into custody after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – repeated thefts – spousal abuse and a warrant. The time is 8:03 p.m.

Granada Hills resident Heather Rena Jackson is a toxicologist technician and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 1:15 a.m. The charges are possession of stolen property and possession of Xanax.

Christopher James Murray lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at 1615 Verdugo Ave. and the time is 2:28 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Madina Samayee resides in Chatsworth and was handcuffed at 1521 Victory Place and the time is 7:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and misappropriation of lost property.

William Nathan Strickland lives in Granada Hills and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 1:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Monday, September 8, Levon Boschian, a Burbank resident was pinched at 1:20 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Tony Carl Galloway lives in Rancho Cucamonga and is a student and was cuffed at 4:00 a.m. The site is LAPD Metro station and the charge is warrants.

Carlos Manuel Cetina works in construction and is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 601 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:44 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – repeated thefts – identity theft and possession of hard drugs.

Los Angeles resident Cesar Dominguez was taken into custody at 4:13 pm. The charges are threatening an executive officer and robbery.

Taaj Jenkins lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 4:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax – possession of large capacity magazines – possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jose Antonio Lopez is a Los Angeles barber and was handcuffed at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – possession of large capacity magazines – possession of a controlled substance while armed – identity theft and a warrant.

Pierre Alexander Polanco lives in Pacoima and is a beer merchandiser and was nabbed at 901 North San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 9:52 p.m. The charge is possesion of nitrous oxide.

Burbank resident George Prado is employed in construction and was cuffed at Reese Place and Verdugo Ave. The time is 10:36 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Richard Kenneth Solano lives in San Jose and was brought into custody at 1601 North Victory Blvd. It occurred at 5:45 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice and possession of stolen property.