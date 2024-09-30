Burbank Police Log: September 9 – September 15

The Burbank police department is but one entity that makes sure the community is safe.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

While on patrol on Sunday, September 15, Erick Alexis Arriva Splata, a resident of Long Beach was arrested by the Burbank police department at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 6:30 p.m.

The charges are robbery – carjacking – reckless evading and possession of an undetectable firearm.

Yeprem Balyan lives in Van Nuys and was pinched at 310 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 1:51 p a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

James Arthur Powell is a resident of Sacramento and is employed in sales and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave.

It occurred at 12:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Rafael Smith is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 11:43 p.m. The charge is battery.

Los Angeles resident Justin Walker is a student and was apprehended at 780 Flower St. It took place at 8:29 p.m. The charges are robbery and carjacking.

On Saturday, September 14, Andrew Thomas Aguilar, a resident of Baldwin Park who is unemployed was apprehended after being charged with contempt of court and petty theft. The time is 5:25 a.m.

Jesse Rebecca Armenta lives in Southgate and is a secretary and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Pace. It took place at 3:15 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Gabriel Benavidez is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 180 North Los Angeles St. The time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Maria De Bonilla is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Alan De Jesus Escobedo is a taxi driver and is a resident of Sun Valley and was nabbed at Thornton Ave. and Buena Vista St. The time is 10:55 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and check fraud.

Panorama City resident Youri Ruben Kirakosyan was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 3:40 p.m.

Melissa Ann Kohler is an administrator and a Burbank resident and was arrested at Cypress Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. It occurred at 10:30 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jon Charles Krasnow is employed in security and is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1719 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 9:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – assault causing great bodily harm – identity theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank resident Sean Christian Leffer was apprehended at 1432 North Frederic St. It occurred at 12:45 p.m. The charges are battery and making criminal threats.

Anthony Daniel Medrano lives in Palmdale and was pinched at 00:38 a.m. The charge is possession of a loaded firearm.

Edwin Millan is a director and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Rose St. The time is 4:20 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Cary Mitchell was cuffed at Orange Grove Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:10 a.m. The charge is battery.

Christine Anna Lorrie Nicolas lives in Temple City and was arrested after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of pepper spray. The time is 5:22 a.m.

Andrey Patatanyan is employed in insurance and is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is reckless evading.

Luis Fernando Romero Martinez is Lancaster landscaper and was pinched after being charged with a warrant. It took place at 00:34 a.m.

Yesenia Guadalupe Salazar lives in Sun Valley and is unemployed and was nabbed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – false impersonation – possession of pepper spray – possession of heroin/cocaine – check fraud – identity theft and a warrant. The time is 10:50 p.m.

Israel Velasquez Huerta was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way. The time is 1:38 a.m.

The charges are vehicle registration fraud – possession of a controlled substance – possession of brass knuckles and a warrant.

On Friday, September 13, Stephan Chakhoyan, a Glendale resident who works as a surgical technician was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Valencia Ave. and the time is 2:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of Xanax and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Sir Lonnie Giovannie De Count is unemployed and a Las Vegas resident and was nabbed after being charged with robbery and a warrant. It took place at 11:15 p.m.

Burbank resident Amanda Merrill Gray is unemployed and was apprehended after being charged with a warrant. The time is 3:00 a.m.

Ashley Dawn Groff is a North Hills caretaker and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Lamer St. The time is 8:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Rosalio Sanchez Herrera lives in Sunland and is unemployed and was taken into custody after being charged with possession of a loaded firearm – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled while armed. The time is 3:00 a.m.

Raffi Hovhannisyan works for Door Dash and is a resident of Glendale and was handcuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Prabhakaran Kadiresan is a waiter and a North Hollywood resident and was cuffed at 2640 Lamer St. The charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 7:40 p.m.

Gevork George Oganesyan is a driver and a Glendale resident and was nabbed at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Salvador Antonio Orellana is unemployed and a van Nuys resident and was picked up at 3:35 a.m.

The charges are joyriding – possession of a controlled substance – assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Steve Sirosky lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Orchard Drive and it took place at 5:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – battery on a police officer – resisting arrest and petty theft.

Burbank resident Andrew Stevenson was arrested at 11:15 a.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Leon Deshay Taft Jr. lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. The time is 00:46 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Veronica Yamalyan is a caregiver and a North Hollywood resident and was pinched at 1033 North Hollywood Way. The charge is petty theft. It took place at 4:15 p.m.

On Thursday, September 12, George Jeffrey Anton, who is retired was nabbed at 1301 Victory Place. The time is 7:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Michelle Diana Babouchian is unemployed and is a Burbank resident and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 8:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Brianne Brewer is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed after being charged with identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding and 3056 of the state penal code. The time is 1:15 p.m.

Brandon Troy Contreras lives in Sherman Oaks and was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St. The time is 9:02 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Lee Day works at a sober living facility and was nabbed at 10:37 p.m. The charges are spousal abuse and violating a restraining order.

Maria Garcia Rojas is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 909 West Temple St. The time is 9:30 a.m. The charges are burglary and forgery.

Jillissa Jo Grothe lives in Sunland and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 7:36 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Katelynn Ann Hill is a resident of Edmond, Oklahoma, and is unemployed and was nabbed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 7:41 p.m.

Hayk Kazaryan works at a dry cleaner and is a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 2:45 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Uber driver Omar David Lopez Cruz was taken into custody after being charged with burglary. The time is 7:00 a.m.

Jay Douglas Scott II is a Glendale resident and is an electrician and was pinched at 131 Isabel St. The time is 10:25 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Andrew S. Stevenson is a chauffeur and a Burbank resident and was picked up at 1108 West Angeleno Ave. It took place at 10:00 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Victor Jermaine Williams lives in Lancaster and was brought into custody at Victory Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 8:06 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism with $400 or more and resisting an executive order.

On Wednesday, September 11, Diego Andres Chavez Diaz, a painter from Chicago was pinched at St. George St. and Tracy St. The charges are resisting arrest and burglary. The time is 6:00 p.m.

Ashik Chilingirian lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. It occurred at 00:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Sargis Chilingaryan is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 11:45 p.m. The site is Burbank Blvd. and Whitnall Hwy. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Carlos Alfonso Rodriguez Valbuena was apprehended at 3301 North Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 6:34 p.m. The charges are burglary and reckless evading.

Brandon Alexis Rodriguez is a barber and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at St. George St. and Tracy St. It took place at 6:21 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and burglary.

Karen Simonyan lives in Tujunga and is employed in home health care and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Clybourne Ave. The time is 2:35 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of Xanax and identity theft.

Angel Vasquez is a driver and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 3:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Tuesday, September 10, David Keith Burmaster, who lives in Burbank was picked up at 2525 North Hollywood Way. It occurred at 00:32 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Juan Antonio Cabrales lives in Santa Cruz and was arrested at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Shawn Jamal Frederick is a Pomona clerk and was nabbed at 600 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 7:00 p.m. The charge is battery.

Luis Miguel Garcia is a Santa Barbara resident and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 7:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Armen Khachatryan is an accountant and was handcuffed at 1526 North Hollywood Way. It occurred at 11:20 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Irma Peralta is a Los Angeles housekeeper and was apprehended at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 11:40 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jennifer Pirar Peralta is a housekeeper and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – resisting arrest and identity theft.

Dennis Corvette Snowden lives in Los Angeles and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 4:00 p.m.

Christopher Andrew Wilgus is a Cudahy resident and was pinched at 101 East Alameda Ave. The time is 10:09 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest – petty theft – battery and a warrant.

On Monday, September 9, Dakota Sabrina Balsam, a Chatsworth resident was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft – false impersonation and vandalism with $400 or more.

Bryan John Kovacs is an author and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Screenland Drive. It took place at 4:50 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Raymundo Ramirez lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Cedar Ave. The time is 10:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – receiving stolen property and warrants.