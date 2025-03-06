Burbank Police Looking for Man Algallegedly Defrauding Numerous Audio-Visual Rental Companies

The Burbank Police Department is seeking information about a male who is suspected of defrauding numerous audio-visual rental companies in the Los Angeles County area.

Ryan Levon Roman, of Los Angeles

In December 2024, the Burbank Police Department received a report of a male who rented audio-visual camera equipment from a private dealer. After taking possession of the rented items, the rental payment failed to clear, and the equipment was never returned. In the following months, investigators were able to identify the suspect as 32-year-old Ryan Levon Roman, of Los Angeles (depicted in the photo to the right).

Roman was later located and arrested on February 26, 2025, in the Westwood Village neighborhood of Los Angeles. It is believed that Roman may be involved in similar thefts within the City of Burbank and throughout Los Angeles County.

Roman was already on probation for previous thefts within Los Angeles County. However, Roman was out of compliance with his terms of probation as of August 2024.

On February 28, 2025, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of Grand Theft, a felony, against Roman. He was arraigned at the Burbank Courthouse and remains in custody with a bail set at $75,000.00.

If you have any information about Roman’s involvement in similar cases within the City of Burbank, please contact Detective Arias at (818) 238-3010. If you are aware of similar incidents outside of Burbank, please contact your local law enforcement agency.