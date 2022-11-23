Burbank Police Looking to Gobble Up Impaired Drivers Thanksgiving Weekend

The Burbank Police Department wants to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table by driving safely and celebrating responsibly.

With the holiday season kicking off, it is essential to take some time to remember to Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time. Wearing a seatbelt is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself and your

passengers in the event of a crash. This includes securing children properly in safety seats.

The Department would also like to remind the community that Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving. Driving drunk is illegal and deadly, and no one should ever take that risk. Please remember impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving.

If your plans to celebrate include alcohol or you plan on taking medication that may impact your ability to drive safely, stay home or enlist the help of a sober driver. Plan your sober ride home before the gatherings begin. With so many options available for getting home safely, there is no excuse for getting behind the wheel when you are impaired.

The Burbank Police Department will have officers on patrol over the Thanksgiving weekend looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and ensuring all drivers and passengers are properly secured with seatbelts.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.