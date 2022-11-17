Burbank Police Nab Designer Handbag Thief Suspect Caught In The Act

Burbank Police arrested 36-year-old David Veliz of Canoga Park after he was caught by police burglarizing Luxmary Handbags in the Magnolia Park District Thursday morning, November 17.

Police report first receiving the call around 1:40 am of a white van backed into the rear of the business, located at 3421 West Magnolia. Officers arrived on the scene immediately, with officers observing the van backed up to the door in the rear ally.

Although the high-end handbag store had been the victim of previous robberies, it was an alert owner of a store nearby that saw the men break into the rear of the store on his security cameras and immediately notified the police.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Officers observed the Ford Econoline van backed up to the rear entrance of Luxmary Handbags and noticed the rear door to the business had been pried open, with pieces of the wooden door frame lying on the ground nearby. Once the suspects saw police arriving, one fled on foot while the second suspect sped away in the van with police in pursuit.

The van, which was later to be revealed as stolen, with the ignition to the vehicle being punched, went northbound on a side street to Chandler and then westbound at a high rate of speed before the driver lost control and crashed at Chandler and Hollywood Way into a bus shelter. At that time, the suspect fled on foot.

Burbank Police quickly set up a perimeter from Hollywood Way to Pass Avenue and Magnolia to Chandler with the aid of Glendale Police. After an extensive search with Burbank’s K-9 unit, they were unable to find the second suspect. Hollywood Way was closed during the search and investigation. Police also found the stolen merchandise after searching the van.

Veliz, who had tried to escape on foot when police first arrived, was taken into custody complaining of a broken rib and reportedly had trouble breathing. Burbank Paramedics were called and checked him out prior to being transported to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and then booked.

Burbank Police booked into evidence from the rear of the store bucket of chain and lumber that the suspects used to breach the rear door.

Police said in a statement that Veliz was booked for burglary, a felony, as well as several warrants for his arrest. He is being held in lieu of a $135,000 bond and is due to appear in court on November 21, 2022.

Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.