Burbank Police Nab Four Suspects in Sports Card Store Theft

Four men have been arrested in connection with an early morning burglary at a Burbank sports card store that resulted in the theft of approximately $100,000 in collectible merchandise.

The incident occurred on December 2, 2025, at about 2:00 a.m., when Burbank Police officers responded to a commercial burglary in progress at LA Sports Cards, located at 1922 W. Olive Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry at the front of the business and observed that the interior had been ransacked. The suspects had fled the scene before the officers’ arrival.

A subsequent inventory revealed that numerous high-value items were stolen, including Pokémon trading card products, rare sports cards, and other collectible merchandise. The total estimated loss was approximately $100,000.

Detectives immediately launched an investigation, reviewing surveillance footage and utilizing investigative technology to identify those responsible for the burglary.

On December 18, 2025, and January 8, 2026, investigators served search warrants at four separate locations believed to be associated with the suspects. During the searches, evidence linking the individuals to the burglary at LA Sports Cards was recovered.

The suspects have been identified as Brian Chavez, 22, of Los Angeles; Jeremy Lopez, 22, of Los Angeles; Marco Barrongil, 26, of North Hollywood; and Elijah Garcia, 27, of Compton. All four were arrested and booked for burglary, a felony.

Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.