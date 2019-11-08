Burbank Police Need Help Locating Missing Elderly Man

The Burbank Police Department continues to look for an elderly man who left an assisted living facility on October 20, 2019.

Armando Alaniz, date of birth August 29, 1957, left Le Bleu Chateau assisted living facility (1911 Grismer Avenue, Burbank) sometime before 9:00 P.M. on October 20. He suffers from Dementia and is a diabetic. Mr. Alaniz has no known family and his whereabouts are unknown.

Mr. Alaniz has left the facility twice before, warranting other missing person investigations. In the past, he has been found looking for recyclables in various spots around the city.

At this time, no foul play is suspected.

Mr. Alaniz was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray shirt and gray sweat pants. He is 5’05”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Alaniz is possibly wearing an alarm bracelet from the living facility.

If anyone locates Mr. Alaniz, they are asked to call the Burbank Police Department, at (818) 238­3000, or their nearest law enforcement agency.