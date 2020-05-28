Burbank Police Officer Injured After Assault

Burbank police have arrested a North Hollywood man after police allege that he struck and dragged an officer several yards with his van as he was fleeing the scene of a crime on Sunday.

Mushegh Darbinyan, a 43-year-old North Hollywood man has been arrested and charged for assaulting a Burbank Police Officer with his vehicle after the incident in the CVS parking lot at Hollywood Way and Verdugo round 12:05 in the afternoon.

Lt. Claudio Losacco of the Burbank Police Department said in a release that police had been called to the store after employees reported a man stealing bottles of alcohol. An officer arrived on the scene and tried to detain Darbinyan who entered his van parked at the store.

With the door van still open and the officer attempting to detain Darbinyan, he suddenly put the van in reverse and backed out of the space with the officer pinned between the van and the open door and was dragged several yards before he was thrown to the ground.

Although injured, the officer, who was not identified, attempted to pursue the suspect with his vehicle but lost sight of the van. Officers were able to later identify the Darbinyan as being on felony probation for a prior burglary.

Police Investigators have also determined Darbinyan committed two additional thefts at the same CVS on May 3 and May 16 with a combined loss from those two incidents at close to $3,000 in alcohol and cosmetics.

According to Losacco, Burbank Police Investigators located and arrested Darbinyan in the morning of Tuesday, May 26 near his residence in North Hollywood. Investigators also served a search warrant at Darbinyan’s home, where they located evidence linking him to the assault.

Los Angeles County’s District Attorney’s Office has since reviewed the case and has filed one count each of assault upon a peace officer, grand theft, and petty theft against Darbinyan. He is currently being held without bail and is due to appear in court today.

The officer injured was treated at a local hospital and released and remains off duty while recovering from his injures.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact Burbank Police Detectives at (818) 238-3210.