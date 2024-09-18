Burbank Police Officers’ Association Endorses Nathan Hochman for Los Angeles County District Attorney

The Burbank Police Officers’ Association endorsed former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman in the Nov. 5 election for Los Angeles County District Attorney.

Hochman maintains a strong lead in the race to oust George Gascon as L.A. County’s top law enforcement officer and has won the overwhelming support of first responders, who have witnessed first-hand how Gascon’s failed policies jeopardize the safety and well-being of all residents.

In its endorsement, the Burbank Police Officers’ Association cited Hochman’s “excellent leadership performance” and his record on issues of importance to the people of Burbank and the general public.

“We were impressed by Nathan Hochman’s excellent leadership performance as reflected in his three decades of experience as a former federal prosecutor, a former U.S. Attorney General and defense attorney. We need an independent District Attorney who will work with law enforcement to address the increase in residential and retail crimes throughout Los Angeles County and bring creative solutions to preventing crime in the future,” said Detective Cameron Mencuri, president of the Burbank Police Officers’ Association.

Hochman said: “I appreciate the support of the Burbank Police Officers’ Association as I work to restore public safety by holding criminals accountable. Gascon’s failed social experience emboldened criminals and, as a result, made us all feel less safe. As a life-long Angeleno, I want to rebuild trust with our community as we work together to address urgent issues, such as homelessness and reducing fentanyl deaths.”

Voters overwhelmingly support Hochman for District Attorney, a poll commissioned by the Los Angeles Times confirms. The poll verifies Hochman’s massive lead in the race, finding that 45% of likely voters would cast their ballot for Hochman compared to just 20% for Gascon with the remainder undecided. Hochman also leads in fundraising: He has outraised Gascon by a 10-to-1 margin, another important indicator of Hochman’s tremendous support in his bid to defeat Gascon on Nov. 5.

In addition to the Burbank Police Officers’ Association, the POAs representing these cities have endorsed Hochman: Azusa, Baldwin Park, Beverly Hills, Claremont, Covina, El Monte, Glendale, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Pasadena, Pomona, San Francisco, Santa Monica, South Gate, West Covina and Whittier. Hochman also is supported by Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs Association and the Association of Deputy District Attorneys.

For a full list of Hochman’s endorsements, please visit: https://nathanhochman.com/endorse-nathan-hochman/