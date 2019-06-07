Burbank Police Officers Carry Special Olympics Torch Through Burbank

This week, the Special Olympics torch traveled from North Hollywood to Burbank via the Los Angeles Police Department and was handed off to Burbank police officers and support staff at the western border of Clybourn and Riverside Drive.

The torch was escorted by police officers, cadets and civilian personnel and traveled Riverside Drive to Olive Avebyw and then proceeded past several prominent Burbank buildings including The Burbank Studios, Nickelodeon Studios and Burbank City Hall before stopping at the Burbank Police Headquarters for some pictures. The Special Olympics Torch procession then traveled Glenoaks south and the team handed it off to Glendale police officer sat Alameda Avenue.

This year, students from St. Finbar awaited and cheered on the officer running by and carrying the torch. Students from Robert Bellarmine-Jefferson waved and cheerrf on Glenoaks near Orange Grove Avenue.

This year marks the thirtieth year the Special Olympics Torch, known as “The Flame of Hope,” has been escorted from community to community by law enforcement officers.

Funds raised by the department’s team came from t-shirt sales and donations.