Burbank Police on the Prowl for Pumpkins During ‘Reverse Trick-or-Treat’

The Burbank Police Department is helping to celebrate Halloween safely this year by hosting a “Reverse Trick-or-Treat” pumpkin coloring contest.

Beginning today, children can download and print an official Burbank Police Department Halloween Pumpkin template by CLICKING HERE or visiting www.BurbankPD.org.

After printing the template, kids are encouraged to color their pumpkins in unique ways and tape them in a window that faces the street.

Beginning on Saturday, October 24, 2020, and running through Halloween on October 31, Burbank Police Officers will be looking for these pumpkins as they patrol our neighborhoods. If spotted, officers will leave behind a Halloween Trick-or-Treat bag filled with a few surprises!

Burbank Police Officers will try to reach as many homes as possible. Participants are encouraged to tag Burbank Police in social media posts, but please do not call the Burbank Police Communications Center, as phone lines must remain available for emergencies and requests for police services.

The Burbank Police “Reverse Trick-or-Treat” campaign is meant to support the effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, while providing a fun activity for kids this Halloween.