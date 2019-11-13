Burbank Police Receive Traffic Education and Enforcement Grant

The Burbank Police Department has received a $120,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) for a one-year traffic enforcement and education program. The money will fund various activities intended to reduce deaths and injuries on California roads.

“The safety of motorists and pedestrians on our roadways is a top priority for the Burbank Police Department,” said Chief of Police Scott LaChasse. “This grant supports our mission to continue educating the public through various enforcement campaigns throughout the year, in order to reduce the number of injuries and deaths attributed to traffic collisions and unsafe driving habits.”

The grant-related activities are for the 2020 federal fiscal year which runs from October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020. The grant will be used for numerous programs and activities, including:

DUI and driver license checkpoints.

Patrols that specifically look for suspected alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers.

Patrols that focus on enforcing California’s hands-free cell phone law and vehicle code violations by drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

Patrols that focus on reducing the primary causes of crashes: unsafe speed, improper turns, running stop signs or traffic signals, right-of-way violations, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Patrols that specifically look for seat belt and child safety seat violations.

Traffic safety education presentations for youth and community members on distracted driving, impaired driving, and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Creating “Hot Sheets” to identify repeat DUI offenders.

Police Officer training in identifying suspected impaired drivers and conducting sobriety tests.

Funding for this grant is provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.