Burbank Police Recover Stolen Water and Power Truck

A Burbank Water and Power truck, that was left unlocked with the keys inside the cab, was stolen in the area of Pacific Ave. and Naomi St. sometime in the morning of February 3.

The truck, a Chevrolet 2500 pickup, contained several tools and pieces of equipment inside according to Sergent Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department. A stolen vehicle report was taken by police at the time of the crime.

Police received a report of the vehicle being located in the 14600 block of Runnymeade St. in Van Nuys and responded units out to recover the vehicle. A search of the truck found that several pieces of equipment were missing from the truck.

Police had the vehicle towed back to the city and are processing it for any potential evidence.

Sgt. Green could not recall the last time a City vehicle was stolen in recent memory but also said, “We encourage everyone, including city employees or any employees who drive vehicles in the course of their employment to always secure them and any valuables.”