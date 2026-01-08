Burbank Police Release Debrief Video From the Night K-9 Spike was Killed by Gang Member

The Burbank Police Department has prepared a critical incident debrief video to provide information related to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on November 22, 2025.

On that date, at about 6:40 p.m., Burbank Police officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Street near the northbound I-5 on-ramp. During the stop, a passenger fled from the vehicle.

A coordinated search was initiated using a police canine and a police helicopter. During the search, the canine located the suspect. The suspect fired multiple rounds, striking the canine, before fleeing on foot.

A police helicopter later located the suspect, concealed in dense terrain near the I-5, still armed with a firearm. The suspect fired at officers, striking a police vehicle. Officers returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect. A loaded, unserialized 9mm handgun was recovered.

The decedent has been identified as 37-year-old Jose Domingo Ayala Alas of Palmdale. Mr. Alas was a documented 18th Street gang member with a criminal history that included several arrests for weapons-related charges and an arrest in El Centro in 2010 for illegal re-entry into the United States following a prior deportation.

A critical incident debrief video has been prepared to provide an overview of the event, including body-worn and in-car camera footage, as well as information regarding evidence collected. The video is intended to provide a better understanding of the incident based on the information available to investigators at this time.

NOTE: This video is graphic and may upset some people. Viewer discretion is highly advised.