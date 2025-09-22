Burbank Police Release Latest Results From DUI Checkpoint

The Burbank Police Department Traffic Bureau conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on September 12, 2025. The checkpoint was held on Buena Vista Street between Olive Avenue and Verdugo Avenue, from 7:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Checkpoint locations are selected based on areas with a history of DUI-related crashes and arrests. The primary goal of these checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to enhance public safety by discouraging drivers from operating vehicles while impaired.

During the checkpoint, more than 600 vehicles were screened, resulting in the following:

Nine citations issued for driving without a valid license

Two citations issued for vehicle equipment violations

Field sobriety tests were administered to sixteen drivers

No DUI arrests were made, suggesting drivers are making responsible choices by avoiding alcohol or drug use before driving, or by arranging alternate transportation.

The goal of a DUI checkpoint is deterrence through high-visibility enforcement and well-publicized operations. The Burbank Police Department will continue to conduct DUI saturation patrols in the coming months.