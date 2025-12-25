Burbank Police Release Results from DUI Checkpoint

The Burbank Police Department Traffic Bureau conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on December 19, 2025. The checkpoint was held on Olive Avenue and Screenland Drive, from 7:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Checkpoint locations are selected based on areas with a history of DUI-related crashes and arrests. The primary goal of these checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to enhance public safety by discouraging drivers from operating vehicles while impaired.

During the checkpoint, more than 500 vehicles were screened, resulting in the following:



•Two drivers arrested for DUI

•Two citations issued for driving without a valid license

•Field sobriety tests were administered to three drivers

Two DUI arrests were made, suggesting drivers are making responsible choices by avoiding alcohol or drug use before driving, or by arranging alternate transportation.

The goal of a DUI checkpoint is deterrence through high-visibility enforcement and well-publicized operations. The Burbank Police Department will continue to conduct DUI saturation patrols in the coming months. These efforts are funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration