Burbank Police Release Video of a Bear Taking a Dip in a Resident’s Pool

From Sergent Stephen Turner, Burbank Police Department:

Today at approximately 3:30 pm, Burbank Police officers responded to the area of the 1300 block of Paseo Redondo in the City of Burbank regarding a bear sighting. When officers arrived, they located the bear in a jacuzzi to the rear of one of the homes. After a short dip, the bear made his way over the wall and is now in a tree to the rear of the residence. Burbank PD is monitoring the situation with the assistance of the Burbank Animal Shelter, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Here is the video – enjoy!