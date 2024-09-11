Burbank Police Remind Residents of “Etch and Catch” Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Program

The Burbank Police Department would like to remind residents of the “Etch and Catch” Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Program.

To deter would-be thieves and track stolen catalytic converters, the Burbank Police Department has teamed up with several local auto repair shops. Burbank residents can call one of the below- listed businesses and schedule an appointment to have their license plate number etched onto their catalytic converter, free of charge. Our goal is to deter potential thieves looking to steal catalytic converters. If your catalytic converter is stolen and recovered, law enforcement will be able to identify who the catalytic converter belongs to based on the etching. Below is a list of participating “Etch and Catch” locations: Elf Motors Velocity Auto Star Auto Center 405 S. Victory Blvd. 1401 N. Hollywood Wy. 3025 W. Olive Ave. (818) 567-4607 (818) 842-3247 (818) 859-7911

The Burbank Police Department would like to thank all our “Etch and Catch” participating locations. As a community, we need to work together to prevent crime, and these shops have gone above and beyond in their efforts. Without their help, this program would not be possible.

If you see a crime in progress or anything that appears to be suspicious, report it immediately to the Burbank Police Department. Our 24-hour, non-emergency number is (818) 238-3000. For emergencies only, dial 9-1-1.