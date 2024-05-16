Burbank Police Remind Residents that May is National Bicycle Safety Month

May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and the Burbank Police Department encourages everyone to get active and safely ride their bicycles while reminding drivers to be on the lookout for bicyclists and pedestrians.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 1,105 people killed while riding a bike in 2022, and an estimated 46,195 bicyclists were injured. In 2021, 976 bicyclists were killed (a 1.9% increase from 2020), and an estimated 41,615 bicyclists were injured (a 7% increase from 2020).

To help keep people safe while biking or walking, the Burbank Police Department will conduct traffic safety operations throughout the month, focused on driver behaviors that put bicyclists and pedestrians at risk, such as speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield the right of way, and running stop signs/red lights.

Drivers:

Slow down and follow the speed limit. Be careful when traveling through intersections.

Look carefully for bicyclists and pedestrians before making a turn or opening a car door near streets or bike paths.

Be patient when traveling behind a bicyclist and give them space when passing. California law requires drivers to change lanes, when possible, to pass bicyclists and always pass with at least 3 feet of space.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

Bike Riders: