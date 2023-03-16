Burbank Police Remind You to Have a Plan for St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Driving

If you plan to have a few cheers for St. Patrick’s Day, don’t rely on luck to get you home safely. Remember to plan ahead and have a designated, sober driver take you home.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations contribute to one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, which makes it more important to have someone who has not been drinking get you home safely. Help spread the message that Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.

To help keep the public safe, the Burbank Police Department will have extra police officers on patrol this St. Patrick’s Day (March 17, 2023), between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., who will be looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

If you plan on drinking alcohol, designate a sober driver, or use a ride-share service or public transportation to get around. If you’re hosting a party, offer non-alcoholic beverages, monitor those who drink alcohol, and help make arrangements to get people home safely.

If you ever see a suspected drunk driver on the road, call 9-1-1. Funding for St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.