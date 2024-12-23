Burbank Police Report: December 2 – December 8

The men and women in blue are on patrol daily keeping the community safe.

Burbank’s police department was on duty and on Sunday, December 8, Andre Andranik Beglaryan, a Glendale barber was handcuffed at 1351 North Victory Place. The time is 10:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jairo Abraham Chavez lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 200 East Cypress Ave. It took place at 1:33 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice and receiving stolen property.

Samuel Paul Fodge is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 11:10 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Rennie Dean Hurtado lives in Panorama City and was taken into custody at 131 South Sparks St. and the time is 12:47 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Elizabeth Arely Linares resides in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 5:12 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft twice.

Michael Tananyan lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 8:20 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

On Saturday, December 7, Luis A. Hernandez, a Los Angeles cashier was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. The time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Joel Anthony Huerta lives in La Puente and was picked up at 1444 West Garvey Ave. It took place at 12:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Callum Ali Lachlan is a Sylmar resident and was arrested at 4400 Riverside Drive. The time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Alan Martin works at a studio and was pinched after being charged with driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. The time is 2:48 a.m.

Diana Palacios lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 8:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Leonardo Rios is a mechanic and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of ammunition and being a felon.

Alberto Rodriguez lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 12:16 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Albert Sahakyan works as a treatment technician and was pinched at Cambridge Drive and Bel Aire Drive and the time is 00:12 a.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide – possession of heroin/cocaine and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Josue Soto was brought into custody at Flower St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Friday, December 6, Felix Carrillo, a Newall resident was apprehended at 1500 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 10:10 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Roy J. Davidson II lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 4:35 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Miguel Levi De Leon is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed after being charged with bringing contraband into a jail or prison – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of brass knuckles. It occurred at 2:45 a.m.

Jenny Nicole Elias lives in Bakersfield and was cuffed at 1403 North Victory Place. It took place at 4:39 p.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of stolen property.

Johnny Aristides Fuentes is unemployed and a resident of Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Avon St. The time is 3:36 a.m. The charges are destroying evidence – resisting arrest and vandalism with $400 or more.

Tenzin Gyadatsang lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Tulare Ave. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew Richard Madsen is a Newall resident and was arrested at Ontario St. and Cohasset St. and the time is 2:20 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Tyler Terrell Mahone lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1403 North Victory Place. It took place at 4:44 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – grand theft and a warrant.

Darlin Morales Bonilla was picked up at 231 West Orange Grove Ave. and it occurred at 8:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a dagger.

Juan Martin Perez Vidal is a construction worker and a Glendale resident and was arrested at Olive Ave. and San Fernando. Blvd. It took place at 10:38 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Christoper Polin lives in Hollywood and is an automobile technician and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Lomita St. The time is 10:50 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Tory Wayna Washington is a Hollywood resident and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 10:48 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident Timothy William Zega was picked up at 937 Irving Drive and the time is 3:03 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

On Thursday, December 5, Juan Salazar Alvarez III, a Burbank resident was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Main St. The time is 1:51 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Angel Gabriel Clemente Santiago lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Lima St. and the time is 9:40 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Montgomery C. Copriviza is a resident of Woodland Hills and is employed in manufacturing and was arrested at 5221 Collier Place. It took place at 7:45 a.m. The charges are joyriding – identity theft – burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Sawson Raouf Elindari lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at 7:59 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and burglary.

Tamara Ghiocel Kent was handcuffed after being charged with kidnapping and robbery. The time is 2:30 p.m.

Lancaster resident Dreshon Eugene Graham was taken into custody at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:13 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Kevin Gerardo Gutierrez is a tow truck driver and was pinched at 510 South Lake St. The time is 11:52 a.m. The charges are tenant reentry after being evicted and vandalism with $400 or more.

Kimberly Jean Hollier lives in Gresham, Oregon, and was cuffed at 2627 North Hollywood Way. It occurred at 9:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Krystal Kourtney Johnson is a Palmdale resident and is a caregiver and was nabbed at 10:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm and being a felon.

Kedran Lawson was apprehended at Imperial Hwy. and the 105 freeway. The time is 9:20 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Jeff Charles Lincome is employed in security and lives in Van Nuys and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 5:46 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Van Nuys resident Nivard Lincome was apprehended at the same site and the time is 5:43 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Amani Rashaad Matthews works in security and was handcuffed at 9:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a concealed weapon.

Pavel Miclescu lives in Kent, Washington, and was picked up after being charged with kidnapping and robbery. The time is 2:30 p.m.

Rennie Anthony Norelli is a writer and a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at 3701 West Riverside Drive. The time is 7:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Antoinette Ann Redmond is a caretaker and a Lancaster resident and was taken into custody at 2021 West Olive Ave. The time is 10:45 a.m. The charge is possession of tear gas and a warrant.

Hemley De Almeida Risperi lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1617 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 7:32 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Philip Chauncey Steiger is a resident of Los Angeles and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 1:07 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Timothy William Zega lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenoaks Blvd. It occurred at 1:20 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Wednesday, December 4, Oganes Babakhanyan, a Glendale resident was cuffed at Keystone St. and Olive Ave. It took place at 9:20 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Austin Luther Corbett was arrested at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. and the time is 11:15 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Rodney Ashford Goines is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 1501 North Victory Place and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft and 3056 of the state penal code.

Cammie Veronica Harris lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1820 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 6:33 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

George Anthony Huizar is a resident of Orange and works in sales and was handcuffed at 4209 West Empire Ave. and the time is 11:28 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of stolen property.

Sassoon Khachatoorian lives in Glendale and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. It took place at 7:41 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Glendale resident Marta Kirakosyan was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place. It occurred at 2:56 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Henry Luc lives in Pasadena and was apprehended at 1004 Hamline Place and the time is 10:12 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Maryvel Santiago is a West Hollywood resident and is a language interpreter and was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. It took place at 4:12 p.m. The charge is possession of tear gas.

Pasadena resident Darryl Wells Stephens is unemployed and was picked up at 1528 Westwood Blvd. The time is 7:15 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Jose Antonio Torres is a Baldwin Hills resident and was nabbed at 140 Isabel St. The time is 2:15 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Tuesday, December 3, Daniel Rafael Aguilar Cortes, a resident of Bellflower who is unemployed was nabbed at Sunset Canyon Drive and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 10:50 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and arson.

Alonso Enrique Campbell lives in Pasadena and was arrested at 200 North Third St. The charge is a warrant. The time is 10:00 p.m.

Edwin Alberto Funes is a resident of Altadena and was pinched at 200 North Third St. It occurred at 10:00 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Modesto resident Coby Tyler McCraig was handcuffed at Los Feliz Blvd. and the 5 freeway. The time is 7:00 a.m. The charge is joyriding.

Armen Shahbazyan lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 614 East Verdugo Ave. and the time is 1:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of brass knuckles.

On Monday, December 2, John Douglas Benne, a Burbank resident was picked up at 10950 Sherman Way. The time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Edgar Jesus Calderon lives in Lancaster and works with wholesale flowers and was handcuffed at Brighton St. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 9:00 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Granada Hills resident and load operator Nicholi Abraham Gomez was arrested at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. The time is 1:05 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Rennie Dean Hurtado lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 1011 West Olive Ave. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a dagger and warrants. The time is 10:40 p.m.

Vahe Mehdikanian is a resident of Glendale and was cuffed at 2200 West Empire Ave. It took place at 1:05 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of Xanax and possession of marijuana for sale.

Julian Andrew Soley lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 1249 Lockheed View Drive and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charges are vandalism and vandalism with $400 or more.