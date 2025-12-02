Burbank Police Report: November 10 – November 16

Burbank's security and safety is partly in the hands of the men and women in blue.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

With the festive holidays about to commence, on Sunday, November 16, Jose Adrian Arenado Perez, a Los Angeles resident was apprehended by the Burbank police at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 1:25 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Arman Barsegian lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 10:59 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Christopher Mark Bradley is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 201 Front St. and it took place at 7:24 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Quincy Adam Brown lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 3:54 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Dayana Massiel De La Roca is a resident of Los Angeles and was pinched at 10555 Lanark St. The time is 8:28 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Jason Warren Eden was sacked at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Neal James Figer lives in San Diego and was cuffed at 2611 West Olive Ave. The time is 9:00 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

Lanty Star Kennedy resides in La Puente and was handcuffed at Lanark St. and the time is 8:26 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Lesley Elizabeth Madrigal lives in Sylmar and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. It took place at 00:40 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Valencia resident Christopher James Pawlik is employed in construction and was taken into custody at Sixth St. and Tufts Ave. The time is 4:44 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Roberto Alexander Quijada lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Chandler Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It occurred at 9:01 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, November 15, Khachatur Akopyan, a Van Nuys resident was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 11:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances for sale.

Alvaro Antonio Alfaro Rodriguez lives in Pacoima and was taken into custody at 10850 Sherman Way and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Sherrie Joanne Chavez is an administrative assistant and resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at IKEA Way and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 11:35 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Daniel Gomez Montes lives in Burbank and is a construction worker and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Mariposa St. The time is 6:52 p.m. The charge is possession of tear gas.

Yesenia Lopez Machado resides in Pacoima and was cuffed at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Vanessa Marie Towell was arrested at 4:15 a.m. and the charge is domestic battery.

On Friday, November 14, Ewomazino Ebubechukwu Edelheit, a Palmdale resident was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 3:37 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Adam Ayon Blanco lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 1130 Chandler Blvd. It took place at 7:04 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Kenny Mark Cousens is employed in production and is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. The time is 00:12 a.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs and warrants.

Roberto Alexander Quijada lives in Burbank and was sacked after being charged with disorderly conduct and the time is 2:20 p.m.

Burbank resident Raul Andres Reyes was apprehended at 1515 Glenoaks Blvd. It occurred at 1:30 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Jesse Blake Rogers lives in Sun Valley and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 3:20 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and warrants.

Alexa Gabriela Sandoval is a Long Beach resident and was taken into custody at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax and petty theft.

Fereydoun Tajgardoun lives in Glendale and was brought into custody after being charged with resisting arrest and the time is 9:59 p.m.

Lida Tajgardoun is a Glendale resident and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. The time is 10:07 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

On Thursday, November 13, Oliver Alexander Calderon, a Van Nuys resident was sacked at Magnolia Blvd. and Valley St. The time is 1:10 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Andres Francisco Catalan lives in Lynwood and was picked up at 1403 North Victory Place and it occurred at 3:00 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Amanda Katherine Cordova was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd. The time is 11:29 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – grand theft – possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Sun Valley resident Jose Luis Cruz Jr. was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 11:24 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – conspiracy to commit a felony – resisting arrest – grand theft – identity theft – possession of stolen property and possession of tear gas.

Brandon Joshua Del Rio lives in South Gate and was handcuffed at 3:35 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and joyriding.

Jacob Steven Dornberg is a Van Nuys resident and was pinched at 4110 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 6:14 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident Cheryl Anne Hull was arrested at Lake St. and Providencia Ave. It took place at 12:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and vandalism.

Julian Andres Jaramillo Gonzalez lives in Van Nuys and was picked up at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. The time is 4:13 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Joshua Anthony Mangandi is a Valencia resident and a plumber and was sacked at 4:35 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm and being a felon.

Jesus Santiago Ortega lives in Eagle Rock and is employed at a warehouse and was taken into custody at 2407 Victory Blvd. The time is 2:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Laura Luisa Ortega Garcia was pinched after being charged with identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of stolen property – repeated thefts and warrants. The time is 7:38 p.m.

Uriel Amilcar Pelayo is a refrigerator unloader and a Compton resident and was handcuffed at 3:35 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – joyriding and identity theft.

Jennifer Alejandra Rodriguez Ramirez was pinched at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 4:06 p.m. The charge is grand theft and a warrant.

Pedro Melesio Ruiz Vasquez lives in Santa Monica and was taken into custody at 11:27 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft and possession of stolen property.

Diego Fernando Sanabria Gaitan resides in Panorama City and is a painter and was arrested at 3300 Civic Center Drive and the time is 7:00 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Chase Koa Yambuku lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1033 North Hollywood Way. The time is 4:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Thomas Arthur Zembeck is a Los Angeles resident and a producer and was cuffed at 00:26 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Wednesday, November 12, Malik Gabae Carson, a Burbank resident was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Shonda Sani Dubose lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and the 134 freeway. The time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Navid Ebrahim Zadeh is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed after being charged with burglary. It took place at 7:30 a.m.

Jorge Ismael Jimenez Jr. lives in Bell and works with screen print and was taken into custody at 11333 Valley St. It took place at 2:20 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Shayne Christopher Robinson resides in Carson and is a mechanic and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and the 134 freeway. The time is 2:00 a.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Isiah Luis Tirana lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 4:46 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

On Tuesday, November 11, Paul Augustus Adams, a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. The time is 8:15 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Saifullah Harari lives in San Fernando and was apprehended at Fifth St. and the Verdugo Ave. The time is 8:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Nathan Richard Gray was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Myers St. It took place at 11:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

North Hollywood resident Kimberly Jane Maurer is a personal assistant and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 3:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Carey Dwain Mitchell lives in Hollywood and was sacked at 2007 Burbank Blvd. It took place at 10:25 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Maurice Leon Newton Jr. resides in Santa Clarita and is a finance manager and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 4:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Ryan Christopher Robbins lives in Pomona and is unemployed and was pinched at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. It occurred at 1:33 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, Jesse Steven Aguirre, a Los Angeles resident was apprehended at the Glendale police station. The time is 2:40 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Raphael Gevorgyan lives in North Hollywood and works in estate sales and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Cordova St. The time is 8:19 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Daniel Andy Guzman resides in Burbank and was taken into custody at 3:26 p.m. The charge is battery and a warrant.

Edward McAdams lives in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with robbery. The time is 9:37 a.m.

Manuel Rodriguez Jr. is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:46 a.m. The charge is petty theft.