Burbank Police Report on Situation at the 2400 Block of Buena Vista

An investigation is underway following a shooting involving a Burbank Police canine.

On November 22, 2025, at about 6:40 p.m., Burbank Police officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Street near the northbound I-5 on-ramp.

During the stop, a passenger fled from the vehicle, ran up the I-5 on-ramp, and jumped over the freeway embankment wall into a nearby residential neighborhood. Based on their observations, officers believed he may have been armed. The officers remained with the driver

and vehicle while requesting assistance.

Additional police resources responded, and a coordinated search was initiated using a police canine and a police helicopter. During the search, the canine located the suspect. The suspect fired multiple rounds, striking the canine, before fleeing on foot.

Officers recovered the wounded canine and transported him for treatment.

Officers remain on scene conducting a systematic search for the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.