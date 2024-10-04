Burbank Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Burbank Water and Power Truck

Burbank Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen Burbank Water and Power pickup truck that was taken this afternoon in the area of Third Street and Providencia Avenue.

Stolen BWP Truck

According to Lt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department, the department was notified of the theft at approximately 3:10 PM. The stolen vehicle is described as a white pickup truck equipped with a rear toolbox and lightbar. The truck also contained shovels and cones in its bed, typically used by utility workers.

The truck was last seen heading south on the I-5 freeway. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has been notified and is currently assisting in the search. Despite efforts, the vehicle has not yet been located.

The stolen truck bears California license plate number 1175799.

Authorities are urging anyone who spots the truck to contact the police immediately. “If anyone sees the truck, they are asked to call the police,” Lt. Green emphasized.

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided if more information becomes available.