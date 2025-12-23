Burbank Police Shoot Gun Wielding Man Near Burbank Water and Power on Magnolia

On December 23, 2025, at approximately 1:20 p.m., Burbank Police officers responded to a report of a firearm theft that had just occurred at L.A. Firearm Supplies at 1212 West Magnolia Boulevard.

The suspect, who witnesses described as a possible transient, then ran from the area towards Victory, ultimately crossing over Magnolia and winding up in front of the Burbank Water and Power building. When officers arrived in the area, they located the man armed with a firearm. During the encounter, the suspect’s actions led officers to discharge their weapons, resulting in an officer-involved shooting.

Medical aid was requested immediately. Personnel from the Burbank Fire Department responded and transported the suspect to Providence Holy Cross Trauma Center, where he remains in critical condition.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been confirmed. Detectives with the Burbank Police Department, along with investigators from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, were notified and are responding to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.

This marks the second officer-involved shooting in Burbank in the past month. On November 22, officers shot and killed Jose Domingo Ayala Alas of Palmdale in a gun battle after the suspect shot and killed Burbank K-9 Spike.