Burbank Police Suspend Certain Parking Violations Through September 30, 2020

With many people continuing to stay home during the ongoing Covid-19

pandemic, the Burbank Police Department has extended the temporary suspension of

enforcement for certain parking violations through September 30, 2020.

The temporary suspension of parking enforcement pertains to the following parking restrictions

in the City of Burbank:

• Street sweeping

• Overtime parking restrictions in residential neighborhoods

Although 72-hour violations will not be enforced during this time, if Burbank Police discover a

vehicle that has been obviously abandoned, enforcement action will be at the discretion of a

Traffic Bureau Supervisor.

As a reminder, the suspension of the above parking enforcement operations will be in effect

until September 30, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PDT, and is subject to further extension.

Please know that our response to emergencies and other non-emergency calls for service has not

changed, and we will continue to deliver uninterrupted police services in our community.

For questions related to the issuance of parking citations, please call (818) 238-3101.