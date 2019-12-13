Burbank Police, Target Make Kids Holiday Wishes Come True

On December 11, 2019, The Burbank Police Department teamed up with The Boys And Girls Club and Target to make some kid’s Christmas wishes come true.

For the last several years the Burbank Police Department has participated in what Officer Angela Burrows described as “One of Burbank’s most cherished Christmas time giving events.” This event is called “Heroes and Helpers”, where young kids ages 5 to 13 get to pair up with one of several Burbank Police Officers and spend up to $100 on whatever the kids want to buy.

The event started around 5:30, with over 30 children and many of Burbank’s police force paired up as “Heroes and Helpers” voyaged into Target where kids lined the isles with smiles on their faces and toys in their hands.

Burbank Police Chief Scott LaChasse along with his Command Staff came by to greet the wonderful kids and said “I hope everyone enjoys this Christmas and I also hope all of you will grow up to do the right thing in life, which I have no doubt about ”

One young kid said “I am so grateful for this opportunity and for the Burbank Police”

After the shopping ended, the “Heroes And Helpers” departed to be served a delicious holiday meal, generously provided by the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Burbank, along with dessert, compliments of Porto’s Bakery. Children were also be presented with holiday gift and food baskets, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Burbank and Noon Rotary Club of Burbank

All in all the heart-warming event was a major success with Burbank’s finest putting smiles on faces of young scholars.