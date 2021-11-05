Burbank Police Target Unsafe Pedestrians

On October 30, 2021, the Burbank Police Department conducted a pedestrian safety enforcement operation. The operation resulted in the issuance of 21 citations for a variety of violations made by drivers and pedestrians.

The operation took place at locations throughout the City of Burbank, with special attention in the Village and Civic Center areas. Citations were issued for the following violations:

Section Description Number of Citations CVC 21955 Jaywalking 7 CVC 21460(a) Crossing Double Yellow Lines 6 CVC 23123(a) Use of Cell Phone 3 CVC 23123.5(a) Texting 1 CVC 22400(a) Impeding Traffic 1 CVC 22102 U-Turn in Business District 1 CVC 21460(a) Fail to Obey Posted Sign 1 CVC 16028(a) No Proof of Insurance 1

The number of crashes involving pedestrians continue to rise at an alarming rate. So far this year, the City of Burbank has had one pedestrian killed and 44 injured. This represents a 42% increase in injuries to pedestrians.

The Burbank Police Department will continue to conduct pedestrian safety enforcement operations and education throughout the year. Our goal is to educate the public on how to safely travel, whether it is by walking or driving.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.