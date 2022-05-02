Burbank Police to Help First Responders With Identifiers for People With Special Needs

The Burbank Police Department is proud to announce its “Mental Health Awareness Program” (MHAP), intended to alert first responders that they may be interacting with, or about to interact with a person with special needs.

The voluntary program is being launched during the month of May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month. Beginning today, the Burbank Police Department will be providing residents and community members with free stickers designed to be placed in the window of a residence or vehicle. The sticker program was adopted by the Department’s Mental Health Evaluation Team (MHET) to raise awareness and help first responders by giving them advanced notice of an individual at the location with potential physical or developmental disabilities.

The goal of this program is to better prepare first responders when responding to calls for service and interacting with individuals who have special needs.

Stickers are available to Burbank residents and businesses and are distributed during business hours at the front counter of the Burbank Police Department, located at 200 North Third Street.