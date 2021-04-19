Burbank Police to Release Video From Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

This week, the Burbank Police Department will release a Critical Incident Debrief video related to the officer-involved shooting that occurred on March 8, 2021.

The video will be released to the public on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at about 7:00 p.m., and is intended to provide an overview of the incident, along with body worn camera and surveillance footage. The video will be shown publicly during Wednesday’s Burbank Police Commission meeting, which begins at 6:00 P.M. The meeting can be watched live on the City of Burbank’s YouTube channel.

The Critical Incident Debrief video will be published and available on the Burbank Police Department’s website as well as the Department’s YouTube channel. Links to the video will be provided on BurbankPolice social media accounts, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor.com.

The Burbank Police Department conducts very thorough Use of Force investigations, including all Officer-Involved Shootings. These investigations typically require multiple interviews, a review of all known audio and video recordings, and an analysis of physical and forensic evidence. These investigations can take up to 12 months to complete and this investigation is still in its very early stages.

Additionally, this incident is being independently investigated by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (Justice System Integrity Division) which can take 12-18 months to complete. Also, this investigation will be reviewed by the Burbank Police Department’s Critical Incident Review Board and the Office of Independent Review (OIR).

We ask the public to remain patient as these very thorough investigations continue.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.