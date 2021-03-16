Burbank Police to Run “Saturation Patrols” March 17 on St. Patrick’s Day

If you plan to have a few cheers for St. Patrick’s Day, remember to plan ahead and have a designated, sober driver take you home.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations contribute to one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, which makes it all the more important to have someone who has not been drinking get you home safely.

On St. Patrick’s Day 2019 in California, seven people were killed, and 116 others were injured in crashes caused by driving under the influence.

To help keep the public safe, the Burbank Police Department will have extra police officers on patrol this St. Patrick’s Day (March 17, 2021), between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., who will be looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

If you plan on drinking alcohol, designate a sober driver, or use a ride-share service or public transportation to get around. If you’re hosting a party, offer non-alcoholic beverages, monitor those who drink alcohol, and help make arrangements to get people home safely.

Not only does driving under the influence put yourself and others at risk, but it also hurts financially; attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, and insurance rate hikes can reach $15,000.00.

If you ever see a suspected drunk driver on the road, call 911.

Funding for St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.