Burbank Police to Show Support in Fight Against Breast Cancer in October

For the seventh year, the Burbank Police Department and Wrapix Imaging of Burbank have again teamed up in the fight against breast cancer. Burbank Police will introduce a vibrant, pink-wrapped Ford Explorer police cruiser for the month of October, which has been designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The purpose behind wrapping this vehicle in pink is to draw attention and encourage regular screenings for the early detection of breast cancer.

Wrapix Imaging and 3M Commercial Graphics have generously donated all of the vinyl wrap materials and labor. Wrapix Imaging is a family-owned company specializing in a wide variety of custom-printed graphics.

“It is with great pleasure that we get to continue to build awareness for such a great cause.” said Adam Sumner, Owner of Wrapix Imaging. “We all know someone affected by this disease, so it’s important to us that we help in raising awareness and money for research. Teaming up with the Burbank Police Department and the City of Hope has become a project we look forward to each year.”

The police cruiser will be unveiled at the Burbank Police Station (200 N. Third St., Burbank) on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. The pink police cruiser will be on display throughout October at various community events.

Burbank Police have also joined the Pink Patch Project and will be selling Burbank Police pink patches throughout the month of October to raise money for City of Hope and cancer research.