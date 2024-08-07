Burbank Police Want Motorists to be Aware When School Resumes

With the new school year upon us, the Burbank Police Department would like to remind the community that traffic safety around our schools is everyone’s responsibility. By following a few simple rules and tips, parents and students can assist the Burbank Police in creating a safe environment for everyone near our schools. 

The Burbank Police are providing the following “Do’s and Don’ts” for traffic safety near schools: 

Additional Tips: 

  • Consider parking your vehicle away from congested areas and walk your child to school 
  • Always cross the street at the corners and use crossing guards for assistance 
