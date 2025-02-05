Burbank Police Wants Public to Weigh-In on Acquisition and Use of Military Equipment

Assembly Bill 481 (AB 481) was introduced to increase transparency and accountability for the funding, acquisition, and use of military equipment by state and local law enforcement agencies. On September 30, 2021, Governor Newsom signed into law AB 481, which went into effect on January 1, 2022, and adds California Government Code Sections 7070 through 7075.

AB 481 requires law enforcement agencies to author an annual military equipment report, which shall include a description of each type of military equipment, quantity in inventory, capabilities, purchase cost, purpose, authorized use, expected life span, fiscal impact, and usage for the year. After the report has been posted on the law enforcement’s website, a community meeting shall be held to allow the public to ask questions and discuss the report.

The Burbank Police Department is committed to transparency, public trust, community partnerships, and compliance with the law. As such, the Department has authored the 2024 Annual Military Equipment Report in accordance with the requirements set forth in AB 481.

The Burbank Police Department invites City of Burbank residents to attend a community meeting to discuss the annual military equipment report.

Date: February 19, 2025

Time: 5:00 P.M.

Location: Burbank City Hall – City Council Chamber

275 East Olive Avenue, Burbank, California 91502

City of Burbank residents may also offer comments by calling (818) 238-3335 on Tuesday, February 19, 2025, beginning at 5:00 P.M. Calls will not be screened or recorded by the Department.

Residents unable to attend in person will have the option to watch the meeting online on the City of Burbank YouTube channel and on local TV 6.

For the City of Burbank YouTube channel, CLICK HERE.