Burbank Police Warn Public of Distraction Thefts

The Burbank Police Department has recently observed a concerning increase in distraction thefts, with the older adult community being the primary target. This form of theft typically involves the cunning theft of jewelry and wallets from unsuspecting victims, as thieves employ friendly and unassuming encounters in public spaces.

Authorities have noted a common pattern in these incidents, where victims are approached by suspects under the pretense of seeking directions or engaging in casual conversation. During these encounters, the suspects often resort to physical contact, such as hugging, brushing against victims, or standing uncomfortably close. It is in these moments of distraction that the perpetrators skillfully remove valuable jewelry from their victims and replace it with counterfeit or costume jewelry. Additionally, thieves have also employed various tactics to divert attention and successfully pilfer wallets and cell phones from purses. Alarmingly, victims frequently fail to realize they have been deceived until much later.

These acts of sleight-of-hand deception are typically orchestrated by groups of individuals who work together to distract victims in public. The elderly population, in particular, has proven more susceptible to these crimes, as the distraction tactics effectively impair their vigilance.

To counteract this rising trend, the Burbank Police Department has issued a series of recommendations aimed at safeguarding individuals from falling victim to such thefts. They include:

Maintaining constant awareness of one’s surroundings.

Ensuring that purses or bags with zippers, snaps, or buckles are securely closed.

Concealing money, money envelopes, and money bags from view.

Never leave purses or bags unattended, especially in shopping carts.

Keeping purses or bags positioned in front of the body and within sight at all times.

Avoiding physical contact with strangers under any circumstances.

Promptly notify the police if victimized and provide as much information as possible about the suspect(s) and any associated vehicles.

The Burbank Police Department emphasizes the importance of reporting any suspicious activity by contacting their nonemergency, 24-hour number at 818-238-3000. For emergencies, residents should dial 9-1-1.

By raising awareness about these thefts and providing practical safety guidelines, the Burbank Police Department aims to empower the community and reduce the prevalence of distraction thefts in Burbank. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and stay informed to protect themselves and their loved ones from falling victim to this insidious form of crime.