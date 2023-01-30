Burbank Police Would Like Your Help in Locating Missing Teen

On January 27, 2023, at about 6:00 p.m., Terrance King Jr. left his residence in the 1500 block of Scott Road, Burbank, and did not say where he was going. King does not have family in the area and does not have a cell phone. King spoke with detectives on the phone but refused to disclose his location.

Burbank police are treating this as a missing juvenile, possible runaway, and do not suspect any four play.

He is described as a black male, 5′ 7″, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 16 years old.

King was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a short-sleeved shirt.

Please contact the Burbank Police Department with any information, at (818) 238-3000.