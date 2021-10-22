Burbank Police Would Like Your Opinion by Participating in Their Survey

In an ongoing effort to monitor and improve the services we provide to the public, the Burbank Police Department is asking for your assistance in evaluating our performance, as well as issues concerning crime, safety, and quality of life in the City of Burbank. By participating in this survey, you will help the Burbank Police Department identify and address your concerns, develop solutions to current and potential problems, improve Department and community programs, and better serve the needs of the community.

The community study will open on Monday, October 18, 2021 and will close on Monday, November 15, 2021.

You will be able to access the survey online using a computer, phone, or other mobile/web-enacted devices. You will be able to access the study on our social media pages and at burbankpd.org.

Click here to be taken to the survey