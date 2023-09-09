Burbank Presents Fall Festival, A Night in the Park at Johnny Carson Park

The Burbank Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Valley Cultural Foundation and the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission presents, Fall Festival, A Night in the Park on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Johnny Carson Park in Burbank. This free festival will feature a live concert, food trucks, art vendors, and a showing of the classic movie, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, celebrating the film’s 30th anniversary.

The concert will begin at 4:00 p.m. with performances from Angela O’Neill and the Outrageous8, Guitar Ninjas All-Stars, and Christine Hovhan and Vahe. The movie will start at 7:00 p.m. Parking is available at The Pointe parking lot located at 2775 Parkside Avenue in addition to street parking.

To learn more about the Fall Festival, visit burbankarts.com or contact the Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center at (818) 238-5397.