Burbank Pride Hosts 2nd Annual Family Pride in the Park This Saturday

Burbank Pride, a committee composed of community volunteers and LGBTQ+ advocates, presents the second annual “Family Pride in the Park” event on Saturday, September 23 from 12-6pm. The family-friendly event will now take place in McCambridge Park to allow for ample space for performers, vendors, and guests.

The celebration of Burbank’s LGBTQIA+ community will feature local performers and artists, including special appearances by Pop Group XOMG POP!, Wisteria Theater Company, rock band Sister Sister, Emmy award winning Carolyn Hennesy (General Hospital), Tony Award-nominated Rory O’Malley (Hamilton, The Book of Mormon) multi-award winning Ms. Knightley, TikTok sensation Morgan Keller, TMZ’s Porshaa LeJay, Carlos Alazraqui (Rocko’s Modern Life, The Fairly OddParents, Reno 911), and Kali Rocha (Liv and Maddie, Grey’s Anatomy, Man with a Plan) and many others. The festival will also include food trucks, local vendors, kids’ activities, and resources for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The celebration is sponsored by the Burbank Community YMCA Social Impact Center, Nickelodeon Animation, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Senator Anthony Portantino, Worthe Real Estate Group, Subaru of Glendale, The Table, Velocity Clinical Research, ReMax Empower, Rothman Andres Management, First Christian Church of Burbank, with others to be announced.

“Burbank is a special city for its ‘big city-small town’ feel with a diverse, inclusive community of families, artists, and entertainers,” says Tracy Tabb, President of Burbank Pride. “There is no better place to celebrate our LGBTQ+ community than in one of Los Angeles’ most unique, family-friendly towns, and we are thrilled to bring this celebration back for a second year.”

___________________

Burbank Pride is a committee of local residents whose mission is to create uplifting, entertaining, educational, and safe events for our diverse LGBTQIA+ community, where all people are respected, valued, and affirmed, inclusive of their sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression. Burbank Pride will provide resources to our LGBTQIA+ neighbors, their friends, allies, and families – born, found, and chosen.