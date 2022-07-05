Burbank Promotes Jonathan Jones to Serve as Interim Communications Manager

Burbank City Manager Justin Hess has selected Public Information Specialist Jonathan Jones to be the Interim Communications Manager/Public Information Officer, replacing Simone McFarland who will return to working full time as the Assistant Community Development Director after assuming both roles for the last five and a half years.

Jonathan Jones

Jonathan Jones began his career with the City of Burbank in April 2017 as an Administrative Analyst I in the Public Information Office and was promoted to Public Information Specialist in March 2018. As the Public Information Specialist, Jones played an important role in managing the day-to-day operations of the Public Information Office including maintaining relationships with the media, producing video programming like the Mayor’s Show and the State of the City, and other ongoing departmental duties. Jones earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism from Arizona State University.

“I am truly honored to serve as the Interim Communications Manager. The Public Information Office plays an important role in keeping the community informed of news, current events, and programs impacting residents and businesses throughout our city. I look forward to working with the City Council and the community to continue representing Burbank as best as we can,” said Jonathan Jones.

As the Interim Communications Manager, Jones will be responsible for providing proactive, transparent, and timely information to the Burbank community, businesses, media outlets, and employees. He will serve as the primary contact for media inquiries, Citywide News Press Releases, as well as manage the City of Burbank’s presence on social media platforms. Additionally, he will oversee the City’s video programming and marketing content.

“Jonathan’s experience and leadership in public information makes me confident he will excel as the Interim Communications Manager,” said City Manager Justin Hess. “I look forward to working closer with him in his new role.”

“I am excited to have Jonathan take over the Interim Communications Manager role. He is capable, very knowledgeable and understands Burbank well. I know that he will continue to ensure that communication with our constituents and stakeholders will remain professional, clear and transparent,” said Simone McFarland.

Jones assumed the role of Interim Communications Manager on July 1, 2022.