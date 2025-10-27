Burbank Public Library Hosts the 2025 Burbank Book Festival

Burbank Public Library is proud to host the second annual Burbank Book Festival, a vibrant celebration of books, authors, and readers of all ages. The festival will take place on Saturday, November 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Buena Vista Branch Library.

Born from a conversation between local authors Emily Barth Isler and Erin La Rosa, the Burbank Book Festival has flourished into a joyful celebration of books and community. “We created the Burbank Book Festival to foster a bookish community, connect readers to books, and celebrate local authors,” said Erin La Rosa. “We’re beyond thrilled that in our second year, we’ve been able to expand into the Buena Vista Branch Library and bring eighty authors to Burbank.”

“The book festival isn’t just about connecting readers to their favorite, local authors; it provides multiple layers of community-building,” said Emily Barth Isler. “Authors have told me they’re excited to meet more of their peers who are doing similar work to collaborate and support each other; readers are hoping to meet folks with similar reading interests and form book clubs; volunteers are donating their time partly in the hope of making friends with common interests. It’s really beautiful to see how this event can benefit everyone involved.”

Festival Highlights

Author Meet & Greets and Book Signings: Dozens of authors across genres, including picture books, middle grade, romance, memoir, and adult fiction, will be on site to sign books and connect with fans. Three local booksellers will be on site to provide access to featured titles.

Engaging Panels: Discover new perspectives and fall in love with reading again through thoughtfully curated panels, including a Middle Grade Panel and a Romance Panel.

Bookish Vendors: Shop unique merchandise and gifts perfect for every book lover.

“The Burbank Book Festival is a wonderful example of how libraries can bring communities together,” said Eric Lashley, Library Services Director. “This event highlights the incredible local talent we have here in Burbank while inspiring new generations of readers.”

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Parking is limited, so we encourage visitors to walk, bike, or carpool to make the most of the day.

Full schedule available at www.burbankbookfestival.com