Burbank Public Library Launches “Survival of the Readiest” Series to Help Residents Prepare for Emergencies

This fall, Burbank Public Library invites the community to take part in Survival of the Readiest, a new hands-on program series focused on emergency preparedness. Running from September through mid-October, the series offers a wide range of free events and activities designed to help residents build the knowledge and skills needed to face natural disasters with confidence.

Presented in partnership with the Burbank Fire Department and other City of Burbank departments, the series features emergency preparedness workshops led by emergency professionals on practical topics like assembling go-bags, creating your family disaster plan, and staying mentally prepared during a crisis.

“Preparing for emergencies isn’t just about stocking supplies—it’s about knowing what to do and where to turn when disaster strikes,” says Amanda Hogg, Library Division Manager at Burbank Public Library. Hogg has been leading the development of this program series, which has been over a year in the making. “This series helps connect people to the resources and information that can truly make a difference.”

Program Highlights Include:

Emergency Preparedness Workshops with Burbank Fire Department, Burbank Water & Power, and Burbank Parks & Recreation

An all-ages scavenger hunt to help you learn about emergency resources throughout the city

Programs on creating disaster plans for your family and pets, financial preparedness, and using the arts to understand and recover from natural disasters

Wildland firefighter and author Jordan Thomas takes us to the front lines through stunning photographs and firsthand stories from battling California’s most destructive fires while sharing his book When It All Burns.

A unique Reader’s Theater performance of War of the Worlds—the infamous 1938 radio broadcast that caused widespread panic—followed by a discussion with the Burbank Fire Department on what the story got wrong and what true preparedness looks like today (alien or otherwise!)

Giveaways and opportunity drawings at most programs, with prizes including survival tools and emergency supplies

Residents of all ages are encouraged to attend. For the full schedule of events and details about the scavenger hunt, visit burbanklibrary.org/survival.

In an emergency, being prepared is key. Join Burbank Public Library this fall to get prepared, get informed, and become the Readiest!